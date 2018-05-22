Trump Privately Told '60 Minutes' Reporter Why He Attacks The Media

Lesley Stahl, a correspondent on "60 Minutes," made the chilling revelation during an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour.

Yeah, just watch this video with Lesley Stahl recounting a conversation with Trump: pic.twitter.com/30CyiiCoGS — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) May 22, 2018

Ever since Donald Trump announced his bid for presidency, he has waged war against journalism that's critical of him.

Thanks to Trump's parroting of the term, "fake news" has become a household term.

And it's not just Trump, even his aides, including the likes of Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Sanders, use the term fake news to discredit any or all news that sheds light on the many — many — controversies surrounding the president.

And that, according to a recent revelation, is the plan.

Lesley Stahl, a correspondent on "60 Minutes," made a chilling revelation during an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour.

Stahl stated Trump once admitted he tries to "demean" and "discredit" reporters so that people stop believing "negative stories" about him.

Read More The Witch Hunt For Fake News Is Threatening Alternative Media

Stahl said Trump made the shocking comments in 2016 when she met with him for an interview after the election.

"At one point, he started to attack the press," Stahl recalled. "There were no cameras in there. I said, 'You know, this is getting tired. Why are you doing it over and over? It's boring and it's time to end that. You know, you've won ... why do you keep hammering at this?'".

"And he said: 'You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.'" Stahl added.

It's not as if the reason was not known to people, but its confirmation coming from a veteran journalist is indeed deeply troubling.

Read More White House Aides Are Reportedly Slipping Trump Fake News Stories

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters