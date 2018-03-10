Steve Bannon To French Far-Right: ‘Wear Your Racism As A Badge’

“Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor. Because every day, we get stronger and they get weaker.”

Former White House chief strategist and the man responsible for President Donald Trump’s white supremacist ideology just told the nationalists in France they needed to cling to their vile views on minorities and people of color in a disturbing speech preaching racism.

Steve Bannon implored members of the French National Front, a far-right nationalist party whose leaders once likened Muslims praying in the streets to the Nazi take-over of France, to “wear their racism as a badge.”

The former Breitbart CEO was a surprise speaker at the party’s conference in Lille, France. As he walked on to the stage, an American flag was unfurled.

Bannon is on a European tour after being removed from the White House. He has left a trail of hatred from Switzerland to Italy, where last week voters chose a hung Parliament dominated by right-wing, anti-immigrant parties.

“Let them call you racists, let them call you xenophobes, let them call you nativists,” Bannon told an adoring crowd associated with a party often deemed as fascist and white supremacist.

He also assured his audience the “tide of history” was on their side and will compel them to victory.

Bannon also sneaked in a mention of President Trump, saying a “dear president” has often been called a white supremacist by the media, a criticism he has always brushed off. Bannon did not stop there — he also invoked Trump, who called Mexican immigrants “rapists” on at least two occasions, as the Messiah for poor black and Hispanic households.

The praise seemed unusual, as the Trump-Bannon bond seemed to have eroded since Bannon resigned from the White House and Trump called him “sloppy Steve.”

Bannon’s message must have resonated with his audience. A similar bigotry and genuine fear of the systematically oppressed not only exists in France but is being mined by parties like the French National Front, which was founded by known anti-Semite and xenophobe, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

This bigotry is usually disguised as, what Bannon called, “economic nationalism” — a belief that the intrusion of other countries and people from nations deemed undesirable is what has led to the economic decline of white people.

Bannon ended his speech with “God Bless America” and “Viva La France.”

Watch his hateful address in the video above.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters