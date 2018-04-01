Michael Brown’s Mother Considers Running For Ferguson City Council

“We have to get behind people who look like us and get them in these elected seats so that they can really do what’s right by the community.”

Lezley McSpadden’s son, Michael Brown, died after police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, shot the unarmed African-American teenager in 2014. The officer who killed Brown was a white man.

The Ferguson police claimed they killed Brown because he was part of a strong-arm convenience store robbery. They released CCTV footage from a nearby store showing the victim pushing an employee and taking cigarillos from him. The authorities dubbed it a strong-armed robbery, which reportedly took place hours before Wilson shot Brown.

However, other footage obtained by filmmaker Jason Pollock suggested the teenager was actually engaging in an exchange of goods — it was not a robbery.

Since her son’s death, the grieving mother has campaigned for black lives and participated in campaigns for social justice. She also supported Hillary Clinton in her 2016 bid for presidency.

Now McSpadden is considering running for a City Council seat in Ferguson, the very same city where her son was shot to death. She made this courageous announcement at a panel discussion on police violence held at the Harvard University.

“We have to get behind people who look like us and get them in these elected seats so that they can really do what’s right by the community, and I’m going to start with me by running for Ferguson City Council,” she said, as the crowd responded with huge applause.

“What a legacy that would be — elected to the City Council and supervising the same police that killed Michael Brown,” said McSpadden’s attorney, Ben Crump, who was also on the panel. He represented the McSpaddens after their Michael's death.

Currently, Crump is also representing Stephon Clark’s family. The 22-year-old unarmed black man was killed by the Sacramento police after they assumed he had a gun. He didn’t.

McSpadden said her son’s untimely death was followed by several protests that enabled her to enter politics and change how law enforcement officials treat black people.

McSpadden is no ordinary woman; she left high school when she got pregnant with Brown at the age of 16, but after his death she went back and finished her studies, along with her daughter.

People on social media appreciated her announcement and encouraged her to run for City Council.

moved by last night's discussion with @AttorneyCrump and especially Lesley McSpadden's announcement to run for city council in #Ferguson. What will our world look like when the mamas of #blacklivesmatter take back politics and public consciousness? here for it https://t.co/R5bBS2tiBa — Beth Patel (@beth_patel) April 24, 2018

Her name is Lesley McSpadden, and I hope she runs. #WinWithWomen https://t.co/IXzzDKLKhS — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 25, 2018

Lesley McSpadden announced her intent to run for the Ferguson City Council. The announcement was made at Harvard University. Her gifts keep emerging from years of being downtrodden as she continues to allow God to use her. https://t.co/oiSyjY54nU — The Ethics Project (@EthicsProject) April 26, 2018

#LezleyMcSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown announced that she plans to run for Ferguson City Council! If elected she would supervise the police department responsible for killing her son. Would she get your vote? #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/fABzKSJuJW — TV One (@tvonetv) April 25, 2018

Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s mother, says she is considering a run for a City Council seat in Ferguson, the city where her son was fatally shot by a police officer.



"What a legacy that would be ..supervising the same PD that killed Michael Brown” https://t.co/1k9PP4lyi9 — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) April 26, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Denis Balibouse