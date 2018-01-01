Liberians In US Could Soon Face Mass Deportation If Trump Doesn't Act

The Deferred Enforced Departure program for Liberian immigrants is set to expire at the end of the month, and President Donald Trump has yet to act.

Undocumented immigrants are not the only people in jeopardy of mass deportation on President Donald Trump's watch.

The Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Liberia is a little-known immigration program that, similar to other temporary immigration measures, allows recipients to work legally in the United States and travel out of the country with advance permission, according to ThinkProgress.

Unfortunately, the program doesn’t provide any automatic pathway to citizenship, and the current DED designation granted to Liberians living in the U.S. since Oct. 1, 2002 is set to expire on March 31.

While some immigration programs issued through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) require a 60-day pre-deadline announcement, Trump has the authority to wait until the very last day to decide to renew or terminate the DED program.

There aren’t definitive statistics on the number of current DED holders, but undated data provided by DHS indicates that between 1,000 and 3,600 people are recipients of DED. The data also shows that approximately 1,000 DED holders have valid employment authorization cards, which grant them the legal ability to work in the U.S.

One such recipient is Caroline Grimes, who currently works as a nurse in Minnestoa. She immigrated from Liberia in 2002 after fleeing civil war at home. She is currently in limbo about what will become of her status by April 1.

Grimes contributes to her community as a taxpaying nurse, and she's the mother of two children who are American citizens.

“We’re short of nurses, and the demand is high,” Grimes told ThinkProgress. “People are generally ill — my role is as important and crucial to the beneficial [sic] of the health of America.”

She added: “With the shortage of nurses, we have to have that transition period where [the hospitals] may be affected too — short staffed.”

She had gone to Congress to argue on her behalf by highlighting the fact that she works in an industry that's facing a shortage of workers.

In addition to turning the lives of these immigrants upside down, ending DED would also be detrimental to Liberia. Amaha Kassa, director of the advocacy group African Communities Together (ACT), said that it would be “un-humanitarian and destabilizing to return people to Liberia” because the country would not be able to handle the influx of people coming back in.

With just two weeks left to make a call, the Trump White House has not addressed how it plans to move forward. However, Trump’s anti-immigrant stance and policy track record do not leave much room for hope.

Aside from recently asserting that people from African and Latin American nations are coming into the U.S. from “sh*thole countries,” Trump has also rolled back Temporary Protected Status for Salvadorans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Syrians.

It would hardly come as a shock if Trump didn't acknowledge DED at all and just quietly allowed it to expire, carelessly jeopardizing the lives of thousands of hardworking, law-abiding, taxpaying immigrants.

It is imperative that lawmakers and civilians fight to protect DED with the same tenacity and fervor that they continue to have for defending recipients of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.