Lindsay Graham Spent The Entire Day Raging Over Kavanaugh Allegations

“This is not a job interview,” Sen. Lindsay Graham raged over allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. “This is hell.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham needs to take a deep breath.

The Republican senator not only spent his entire day ferociously defending the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he also lashed out at the Democrats and went as far as threatening them if they don’t confirm the judge.

Lindsey Graham just falsely told a bunch of reporters that Democrats are never subjected to accusations of sexual misconduct, and warned them that if Kavanaugh fails, Republicans will gin up false accusations against future Democratic nominees to even the score. Wow. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 27, 2018

Following the powerful testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto University professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school, the general consensus – according to social media and most news outlets – was that she appeared to be highly credible.

Her hearing, which was treated like a trial by most conservatives on the panel, came across as brutally honest and eminently relatable – especially to those who have experienced such trauma themselves.

Ford was articulate, clinical and above all, brave.

With Kavanaugh being in the middle of a heated confirmation battle, this wasn’t good news for the Republican Party. However, no one (including the president) appeared to take it as badly as Graham, who raged and raved about how unfair the whole thing was – to the judge, who allegedly assaulted a teenager when he was 17-years-old.

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” the senator said as Kavanaugh testified in front of Senate Judiciary Committee over his sexual misconduct accusations. “This is not a job interview. This is hell.”

He also scoffed at Ford’s momentous testimony.

“Hiring a lawyer and taking a polygraph makes me more suspicious,” he said, referring to the polygraph test Ford said she took on the advice of her attorney.

Graham also said, “She seems like a — something happened to this woman. The question for me is, I’ve got a man who’s lived a credibly productive life adamantly denying it. And a lot of the details, I don’t know how you fill them in.”

Well, despite Kavanaugh’s claims that he spent his high school years studying, playing sports and going to church, the statements of his former schoolmates and some rather alarming entries in his Georgetown Prep yearbook tell a completely different story.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters during the break, Graham continued to have a meltdown.

“What happened to her, I don’t know,” he said, referring to Ford. “Why don’t you believe (Kavanaugh)? What is it about him you don’t want to believe? ... They've tried to destroy this guy's life with one accusation after another.”

He also told the press he was looking for “corroboration.”

“I’m looking for corroboration – this is not an emotional decision,” the GOP leader reportedly said. “This is a factual decision... unless something new comes forward, you have just an emotional accusation and emotional denial - without corroboration.”

During the judge’s hearing, Graham asked a series of passive-aggressive rhetorical questions, like, “Are you aware that at 9:20 on the night of July 9, the day you were nominated by Trump, Sen. [Chuck] Schumer said, ‘I will oppose your nomination with everything I have…The stakes are simply too high for anything else?'”

He also told Kavanaugh, “You’ve got nothing to apologize for,” despite facing allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

“I cannot imagine what you and your family have gone through,” Graham continued, completely ignoring how such remark would affect not only the SCOTUS nominee’s alleged victims but also other survivors of sexual abuse.

"Liberal Democrats are trying to destroy [Kavanaugh's] life. This is an orchestrated campaign"- @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/ifV0vu2tKn — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 27, 2018

Graham didn’t miss the chance to rebuke the Democrats on the committee.

“Boy, you all want power! God I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it,” he practically hissed. “You had no intention to protect Dr. Ford. She is as much a victim as you are.”

He also accused Democrats of trying to “destroy” the judge’s life.

“If you wanted an investigation you could have come to us,” he said. “What you want is to destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020?! You said that – not me!”

.@LindseyGrahamSC latest defense of Brett Kavanaugh is that "he's not Bill Cosby." pic.twitter.com/pwhi6EEtq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2018

Moreover, there were also some ill-advised comments referencing disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, who was recently sentenced three to 10 years in prison for drugging sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

“You’re supposed to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school and then, all of a sudden, you got over it?!” said Graham in a failed attempt at sarcasm.

