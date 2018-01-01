List Of Trump Scandals Covered Up By GOP Leaked

A spreadsheet obtained by Axios’ Jonathan Swan details an exhaustive list of President Donald Trump’s scandals circulated among House Republicans.

House Republicans are preparing for the blue tsunami expected to hit their shores come November.

While publicly, the GOP dismisses President Donald Trump’s litany of scandals as hogwash, privately, the political party is terrified to their wits’ end that if Democrats flip the House, the investigations into Trump’s corruption will come pouring in.

A spreadsheet obtained by Axios’ Jonathan Swan details an exhaustive list of Trump’s scandals circulated among House Republicans. The running tab of impropriety includes the ax given to former FBI director James Comey and United States attorneys, Trump’s mysterious tax returns, his family business, and meetings with Russia, along with the notorious payment made to Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels).

Notably, the now-exposed list documents more than 100 formal requests already made by House Democrats, leaving the GOP fearful that the party and the president are in for a whirlwind of hell if the midterm elections don’t go their way.

Due to their control of Congress, the Republicans have effectively blocked probe attempts and tried burying these scandals. Yet the party’s cover-up of Trump’s endless shadiness speaks more to their party loyalty than loyalty to their country.

As public representatives, they should be concerned over cabinet members’ misuse of taxpayer funds, the botched response to Hurricane Maria, and election hacking. Yet, this secret list suggests they care more about staying in charge than how the government functions.

Banner/photo credit: Reuters, David Becker