Poisonous Water Supply Put Lives At Risk In Flint, Michigan

A cost saving move put the entire city of Flint, Michigan, in the crosshairs of lead poisoning.

People have actually known for quite some time that the water supply of Flint, Michigan, was tainted and unsuitable for consumption — but not much was done about it. In fact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services remained adamant that their water supply was fine and that elevated levels of lead, if any, were “seasonal and not related to the water supply.”

Well, time has proven them wrong. The crisis was much worse than feared and it has done massive damage in the last couple of years.