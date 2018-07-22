Ex-Cop Wanted To Beat Madonna, Called Black Woman A ‘Wild Animal’

The officer posted on Facebook that someone should snatch the mic from Madonna and “beat her half to death with it” for studying the Quran.

A former Louisville Metro Police officer, who was present during the shooting death of a black man, apparently has a closet full of skeletons.

Newly released records from the Louisville Metro Police Department suggests ex-officer Brian Smith made a series of racist and Islamophobic posts on Facebook. The screenshots of those posts were provided to a local channel, WDRB.

The investigation arose from a December 2016 complaint that the officer should be fired for his “deep-seated bias against minority communities.”

In one of his more incendiary posts, Smith hurled a slur at a black girl who was reported in an article from MrConservative.com — which, as the name suggests is a far-right, pro-Trump website — for allegedly “sucker punching” another girl.

“ANIMAL! Nothing but a wild animal that needs put down. There I said it,” he wrote on his social media page, reported WDRB.

He also, it seems, has issues with the Muslims and liberal popstars.

Smith posted on Facebook that someone should snatch the mic from singer, Madonna, and “beat her half to death with it” after it was revealed the “Queen of Pop” was studying the Quran in 2013.

“That’s a lesson in Muslin (sic) behavior for her,” wrote Smith.

Smith also made violent threats on “clothing choices made by mostly black youth.”

“Ok. … If you wear a hat, square it up on ur head and put a bend in the bill, and pull ur pants up,” Smith’s post read. “You really make me want to hit u as hard as I can in the face just to see if I can fold ur teeth inside ur mouth. I’m not saying id do it, for that would be illegal, immoral, and wrong, not to mention (and most important) could get me in trouble. That is all.”

After an internal investigation for over a year, Chief Steve Conrad decided to fire the officer for advocating “violence against others” and creating “mistrust of the police.” However, ten days later, Conrad told Smith that a one-month suspension without pay would be an appropriate punishment.

Conrad also said Smith admitted he wrote the posts.

On January 16, Conrad wrote a letter to Smith, saying, “I believe your posts can be construed by some to express ridicule, bias, disrespect or prejudice against members of our community.”

The posts were brought to the notice of LMPD by attorney Sam Aguiar, a lawyer who is representing the daughter of 55-year-old police shooting victim, Darnell Wicker, in a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department and the city. Wicker was shot dead in 2016 by cops while he was reportedly holding a large, bladed weapon. Smith was present during the incident but was cleared of all wrongdoing since he did not fire his gun. Later, Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine argued the cops’ actions were justified.

Smith’s misconducts do not end here.

In 2009, Smith was suspended without pay for 25 days after he reportedly sent inappropriate text messages to his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, who was a minor at the time. He was later also reprimanded for not reporting off-duty work.

