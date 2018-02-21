Local Businessman Pays Mortgage For Family Of Murdered Cop

A local businessman surprised the wife of a police officer killed last month, telling her he would pay her mortgage for the rest of the year.

A businessman in Alexandria, Virginia, offered the family of a recently-slain police officer a generous gift. Mike Tikoyan, the owner of NT Auto Shop, met with the officer’s widow on Thursday and said he will pay her mortgage for the rest of the year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Prince George’s County Police Department at this time. https://t.co/gqGIjsw3Ve — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 21, 2018

Tikoyan said he has been following the story of Mujahid Ramazziddin, a 14-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department who was shot and killed last month while helping a neighbor “who was being threatened by her estranged husband.” Ramazziddin was off-duty when he was shot.

This is our fallen officer. Proud public servant, father, husband and son. He wore our badge for 14 years. He will live in our hearts every day. pic.twitter.com/cNPidw6N99 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

The suspect, identified as Glenn Tyndell, shot Ramazziddin and fled the scene. He was killed by police after a short chase.

“He suffered a consequential death, but he saved her life by giving his own,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said after the murder.

Tikoyan echoed these sentiments: “He really did the ultimate sacrifice. And Tammi [Ramazziddin] didn’t choose to be a Gold Star family or want to be a Gold Star family. But now it’s our turn in return to support the family.”

Ramazziddin expressed her gratitude for Tikoyan’s contribution. “My husband was the breadwinner. He took care of, you know, our mortgage payment,” she said. “For them to step up and to offer to do that is huge. It’s huge and it takes some concern and worry off of me.”

Tikoyan’s gesture is a touching show of support for a grieving family.