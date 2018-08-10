Teen Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A 14YO Girl Won’t Be Jailed

Logan Michael Osborn allegedly tied the 14-year-old girl’s neck and hands to a chair with a belt before sexually assaulting her.

Let me tell you about Logan Osborn.



7 different girls said they were sexually assaulted by him.



He was convicted for kidnapping/sexually assaulting the 14 y/o, then given a 10 year prison sentence.



The judge then decided to suspend his sentence. Victim’s family is crushed https://t.co/MIYsrqIDIN — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 10, 2018

Justice delayed is justice denied and that is exactly what happened with a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old senior in Virginia.

In 2017, Logan Michael Osborn allegedly tied the unnamed girl’s neck and hands to a chair with a belt before sexually assaulting her. But he will not serve any jail time, because apparently forcing the minor to perform sex was “consensual.”

The former Cosby High School student was sentenced to a 10-year jail time after pleading guilty to the assault. However a judge in Chesterfield County, Virginia, suspended eight years from the sentence. And now, he does not even have to serve two years in jail, all thanks to circuit judge Timothy J. Hauler.

Hauler first delayed the sentence and then declined to restore the original sentence after Osborn’s attorney reportedly argued the sex act was not forced. According to attorney Todd Stone, the pair agreed to have sex after discussing “Fifty Shades of Grey” before and planned to “have some fun” after the play.

However, under the Virginia state law, individuals who are 17-year-old or younger are not lawfully capable of approving any kind of sexual activity. Plus sex with an individual who is 13 or 14 years old is considered to be a Class 4 felony. While sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl, Osborn was 18 years old; he was a senior at the school who was also into wrestling.

According to reports by Richmond Times-Dispatch, Hauler said during the hearing that he needed to hear “some positive things.” Stones also called a foreman who worked at an electrical company where Osborn worked. The worker was all praise for his colleague, claiming “The sky’s the limit,” for his future.

When the judge asked the worker if he knew Osborn was a convicted felon, his response was affirmative.

“A sentencing hearing is always a balancing act for the court," said Osborn's attorney in a statement.

"There was compelling evidence that my client could contribute significantly to society in a variety of ways and that, despite facing tremendous obstacles as an 18-year-old, he matured and managed to put himself on a very positive track for the future," he added.

Naturally, this unfair treatment was painful for the victim and her family.

“The family is disappointed that the defendant will not serve any active incarceration for the brutal attack on the victim,” Chesterfield prosecutor Erin Barr explained. “They do not believe justice has been served and shared concern for community safety and future potential victims.”

This is not for the first time Osborn has been accused of sexual assault. When he was 12-years-old, he was reportedly charged with grabbing a child’s genitals. Barr said several girls had accused Osborn of inappropriate sexual behavior on seven different occasions.

Barr also detailed how Osborn sexually assaulted the girl, who was in tears during the horrific encounter. At one point he picked her up and pushed her against a fence, before pushing her back to her knees.

People on Twitter were outraged at Hauler’s decision.

Make this go viral.



LOGAN MICHAEL OSBORN pled guilty to assaulting a 14 year old girl and was sentenced to 10 years.



BUT —> Chesterfield Circuit Court JUDGE T.J. HAULER thought he should serve NO TIME .. WHAT?!



Make this go viral. How is this justice? https://t.co/0h3JH6UMOS — Jack Miller (@politicalmiller) August 10, 2018

Logan Osborn is a multiple rapist of young girls and Judge TJ Hauler let him go?

Street Justice

?? — Sonja Stewart (@Salivenow) August 10, 2018

This judge is trash and so is this waste of oxygen named Logan Osborn...how does someone rape someone and get no jail time ?? come on Chesterfield he even pleaded guilty.... pic.twitter.com/TZ2iBego9v — Draco Malfoy (@bdg_20) August 10, 2018

This is why most victims don't come forward

You extend the trauma with a lengthy court case & then justice is rarely ever served

It's devastating — Tramadoll™ (@goryfranklin) August 10, 2018

I went to that high school last year, there’s way more than just those 7 girls, he was a constant issue and no one did anything about it. Even to the point where when it was released that he was arrested genuinely no one was shocked. — ellie (@honeykhuysen) August 12, 2018

It’s literally like being told “yeah, we know he did it but we actually don’t care and it doesn’t matter”. I really hope the young girl is able to process and heal from the trauma. — Misty Algeo (@mistanthropy) August 10, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images, Drew Angerer