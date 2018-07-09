Trump's Ex-Driver Says He Cheated Him Out Of Thousands Of Overtime Pay

Trump's businesses are being accused of cheating a longtime driver of years of unpaid overtime. According to the driver, he was never properly raised either.

President Donald Trump’s Trump Organization and Trump Tower Commercial LLC were named in a lawsuit alleging the president failed to pay his longtime personal driver for overtime for more than twenty years, effectively exploiting the employee by denying him of “significant wages.”

In the lawsuit, Noel Cintron’s attorneys Larry Hutcher and Josh Krakowsky allege that the mistreatment amounts to “an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement,” explaining that the driver “served as President Trump's personal driver for more than 20 years until the Secret Service recently undertook that role.”

Cintron often worked from 7 a.m. “to whenever Donald Trump, his family or business associates no longer required Plaintiff's services,” meaning he would often work between 50 and 55 hours every week, the suit alleges. Still, he wasn’t paid for all hours dedicated to his boss. That shows that Cintron “was forced to work thousands of hours of overtime without compensation,” his attorneys argue.

In addition, “[Trump] has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years,” the suit adds, explaining that Trump is a billionaire, so it’s clear he could afford giving the driver a raise.

While the suit alleges Trump stiffed the driver for decades, the statute of limitations allows him to only seek allegedly unpaid overtime for the past six years of work. That adds to about 3,300 hours.

In 2003, Cintron made $62,700 while working for Trump. His salary was then raised to $68,000 in 2006 and then in 2010, Trump raised his salary by $7,000, but just because Cintron lost the health benefits he had through his employer. Overall, that saved the president then “$17,866.08 per year in health insurance premiums,” the suit alleges. While only “raising” the Plaintiff $7,000.

“Plaintiff has not received any raises since then,” the suit adds.

According to Hutcher, Cintron is owed about $350,000.

As Bloomberg points out, this isn’t the first time a former Trump employee or contractor complains about the president and his businesses’ failure to pay them fairly.

The president has also been sued in the past for similar incidents, and Plaintiffs have included landscapers, electricians, and even mortgage brokers.

It’s clear that as a business owner, Trump has also been quite infamous for making employees and contractors feel unfairly treated. Perhaps, that’s just who he is. And the reason why so many Americans now feel they, too, have been cheated out of a better future.