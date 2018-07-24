© REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Maxine Waters' Office Targeted With ‘Ann Thrax’ Package

by
Cierra Bailey
Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been inundated with threats ever since she encouraged anti-President Donald Trump protesters to confront members of his administration in public.

The irony: President Donald Trump gets away with threatening world leaders, insulting entire groups of people, and degrading women. But an outspoken black congresswoman who stands up to him is targeted with threats and hate.

Less than a week after the Oath Keepers canceled their planned demonstration outside of the Los Angeles office of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California), that very location was sent a package labeled “Ann Thrax.”

The building was evacuated, and authorities arrived on the scene to inspect the suspicious package.

Waters has been inundated with threats ever since she encouraged anti-Trump protesters to confront members of his administration in public. She’s also been very vocal about her desire to have Trump impeached.

Her strong stance even prompted an assistant district attorney for San Bernardino County to suggest that she should be shot.

“Being a loud-mouthed c*** in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this b***h by now,” said Michael Selyem, who was suspended for his disgusting remarks.

There have been no reports of anyone needing treatment or being exposed to any unknown substances; however, it is unclear whether the package actually contained anthrax, which is typically a powdery bacteria that causes an infectious disease in humans when exposed to the substance. 

These ongoing threats are sickening and terrifying, but beyond that, they symbolize the racial disparity that is prevalent in our society, and particularly in politics. How is it that someone out there believes Waters deserves this type of treatment for taking a stand against hate? Meanwhile, lawmakers who perpetuate it are being lauded and given even larger platforms to spread their views.

Read More
Did Trump Just Threaten Maxine Waters On Twitter?
Tags:
anthrax congresswoman democratic party maxine waters maxine waters death threats race relations in america racial disparity racism in america republican party us politicians us politics viral news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.