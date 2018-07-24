Maxine Waters' Office Targeted With ‘Ann Thrax’ Package

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been inundated with threats ever since she encouraged anti-President Donald Trump protesters to confront members of his administration in public.

The Los Angeles Fire Depart stands near a door at Maxine Waters office in South Los Angeles. There was a report of a suspicious package earlier. @latimes @latimesphotos pic.twitter.com/ZIQmIVSRId — Francine Orr/LATimes (@francineorr) July 24, 2018

The irony: President Donald Trump gets away with threatening world leaders, insulting entire groups of people, and degrading women. But an outspoken black congresswoman who stands up to him is targeted with threats and hate.

Less than a week after the Oath Keepers canceled their planned demonstration outside of the Los Angeles office of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California), that very location was sent a package labeled “Ann Thrax.”

The building was evacuated, and authorities arrived on the scene to inspect the suspicious package.

LAPD dep chief says the "suspicious" package sent to South LA district office of @RepMaxineWaters was addressed to "Ann Thrax" @KNX1070 — Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) July 24, 2018

1of2 #HazardousMaterials; INC#0993; 2:55PM; 10124 S Broadway St; https://t.co/wsNXSXdNh5; Broadway-Manchester; LAPD on scene and requested a hazardous materials response by LAFD for suspicious package (reportedly labeled "anthrax"). There are no reports of any patients requiring — LAFD (@LAFD) July 24, 2018

2of2 evaluation. LAFD remains on scene with reduced resources in support of LAPD operation. ALL further questions = LAPD Inc #3500; FS 64; Batt 13; South Bureau; Council District 8; BC13 E10 E21 E264 E295 E64 EM11 JT4 RA264 RA838 SQ21 T95; CH7; 12; Margaret Stewart — LAFD (@LAFD) July 24, 2018

Waters has been inundated with threats ever since she encouraged anti-Trump protesters to confront members of his administration in public. She’s also been very vocal about her desire to have Trump impeached.

Her strong stance even prompted an assistant district attorney for San Bernardino County to suggest that she should be shot.

“Being a loud-mouthed c*** in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this b***h by now,” said Michael Selyem, who was suspended for his disgusting remarks.

There have been no reports of anyone needing treatment or being exposed to any unknown substances; however, it is unclear whether the package actually contained anthrax, which is typically a powdery bacteria that causes an infectious disease in humans when exposed to the substance.

These ongoing threats are sickening and terrifying, but beyond that, they symbolize the racial disparity that is prevalent in our society, and particularly in politics. How is it that someone out there believes Waters deserves this type of treatment for taking a stand against hate? Meanwhile, lawmakers who perpetuate it are being lauded and given even larger platforms to spread their views.