Media Outlets Slammed For Labeling Maryland Shooter A 'Lovesick Teen'

After a school shooter gunned down a girl, several publications called him a "lovesick teen." Twitter users were not pleased.

Places you should see the words “lovesick teen”:

-in a pop song

-in a 13 year old’s diary

-in a Cosmo article



Places you shouldn’t see “lovesick teen”:

-in a statement by police or a news headline describing a murderer pic.twitter.com/F3qFdT5yu6 — Mykie (@Glam_And_Gore) March 23, 2018

After a 16-year-old girl was shot by a 17-year-old boy who just wouldn’t take “no” for an answer, news outlets started calling the murderer a “lovesick” teen in their headlines.

Twitter had none of it.

The horrific incident happened in Maryland, where Austin Rollins opened fire inside Great Mills High School, hitting classmate Jaelynn Willey in the head. Due to the serious injury, the girl was in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center. But after her mother, Melissa Willey, said that the teen had “no life left in her," she was removed from life support.

Rollins died after the incident, although police did not specify whether it was due to the one bullet fired by the school resource officer or if Rollins killed himself.

On Twitter, a series of users dragged the police, ABC News, and Time for calling the murderer a “lovesick teen,” reminding the entities that only psychopaths would do such a thing.

I literally just published a story about this but hey @ABC and @AP, a teen who shot and ALMOST KILLED his ex girlfriend and another classmate because he couldn't accept that relationship was over is not "lovesick." He's ABUSIVE. pic.twitter.com/5c9hCl7wa7 — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) March 22, 2018

What haunts me about this is that I had a fellow student stalk me in HS, and had to go to the police about him when he had a violent outburst when I turned him down. Would he have been a "lovesick teen"? https://t.co/cPEyd3q01b — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 22, 2018

STOP DOING THIS. He killed a girl because he wanted her. He's not a cute "lovesick" teen, he's a domestic abuser. https://t.co/Fg1pXWFXKf — Sejal Singh (@Sej_Singh) March 22, 2018

Jaelynn Willey is dead because she lived in a country in which the media call a boy who kills a girl because she breaks up with him a "lovesick teen." https://t.co/ImwAufIF3X — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) March 23, 2018

Others offered different views of what a “lovesick teen” actually does.

When I was a lovesick teen I listened to K-Ci & Jojo and Brian McKnight albums on repeat, I didn’t walk into school and shoot my ex-gf in the face. Just saying. https://t.co/sjmbwPSwxg — dylan (@dyllyp) March 23, 2018

A "lovesick teen" doesn't shoot a girl who broke his heart. A psychopath does. Do better with this headline. https://t.co/3VfHrZZMU9 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 22, 2018

He wasn't a "lovesick teen." He was an abusive stalker who shot a girl because she rejected him. Lovesick teens eat ice cream out of the pint and write bad poetry. They don't shoot people. // Police: Maryland school shooter apparently was lovesick teen https://t.co/M0RDpxycOG — Neokara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) March 22, 2018

Although at least one of the publications eventually changed its article’s title, this serves as a good lesson on how to actually talk about murderers instead of portraying them in a way that suggests they deserve sympathy.

After all, if the media continues to romanticize such criminals, what kind of message are we sending to other teens out there?

