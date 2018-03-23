© Reuters, Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Media Outlets Slammed For Labeling Maryland Shooter A 'Lovesick Teen'

by
Alice Salles
After a school shooter gunned down a girl, several publications called him a "lovesick teen." Twitter users were not pleased.

After a 16-year-old girl was shot by a 17-year-old boy who just wouldn’t take “no” for an answer, news outlets started calling the murderer a “lovesick” teen in their headlines.

Twitter had none of it.

The horrific incident happened in Maryland, where Austin Rollins opened fire inside Great Mills High School, hitting classmate Jaelynn Willey in the head. Due to the serious injury, the girl was in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center. But after her mother, Melissa Willey, said that the teen had “no life left in her," she was removed from life support.

Rollins died after the incident, although police did not specify whether it was due to the one bullet fired by the school resource officer or if Rollins killed himself.  

On Twitter, a series of users dragged the police, ABC News, and Time for calling the murderer a “lovesick teen,” reminding the entities that only psychopaths would do such a thing.

Others offered different views of what a “lovesick teen” actually does.

Although at least one of the publications eventually changed its article’s title, this serves as a good lesson on how to actually talk about murderers instead of portraying them in a way that suggests they deserve sympathy.

After all, if the media continues to romanticize such criminals, what kind of message are we sending to other teens out there?

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters, Sait Serkan Gurbuz 

