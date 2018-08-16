14Yo Student Stabs Classmate Because She Refused To Date Him

Luther police chief David Randall said the boy and girl were friends but the boy wanted to start a romantic relationship with her.

Mark Opgrande, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s spokesman, said a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 14-year-old girl Thursday at Luther High School on the first day of school at an asdembly pic.twitter.com/JUWhaB4NjS — Robert Medley (@rmedleyokc) August 16, 2018

A 14-year-old girl at an Oklahoma school was stabbed repeatedly by a fellow student on Aug 16. Investigators have now found the motive behind the attack may have been because she refused to start a romantic relationship with the boy.

Students were gathered for an assembly around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 16 — the first day of school after summer break — when the unnamed 14-year-old boy reportedly stood up and stabbed the girl repeatedly. Luther police chief David Randall said the boy and girl were friends but the boy wanted to start a romantic relationship with her. However, the girl had told the male student she only liked him as a friend.

Despite being turned down, the boy kept trying to pursue the girl — whose name has been withheld — and persuade her to enter a relationship with him. His overtures included slipping notes into her locker.

But when all of it seemed to fail, the jilted boy took this drastic action.

Read More Man Stabs Teen Sister 53 Times For Taking Too Long In The Bathroom

The girl said she saw the boy coming inside the auditorium but he did not sit close to her. She said she didn’t realize he had sneaked up behind her seat, according to the police chief.

“She had no idea that he was holding any type of ill will towards her, so she was totally shocked that he would do this to her,” said Randall.

Initially, people thought the motivation was bullying but the victim said that wasn’t true. The girl also said she was never harassed by the boy and neither has she ever talked badly of him.

Both students only had minor “respect issues” and both had been suspended for separate fighting incidents.

The girl’s wounds were treated at OU Medical Center and fortunately, she is now recovering well. She has not yet been able to return to class.

The boy has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and as of Wednesday morning, remains in the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bail.

Banner / Thumbnail : Pexels, Scott Webb