Court In Pennsylvania Summons A 4-Year-Old For Jury Duty

One of the Pennsylvania’s historic county courthouses mistakenly summoned a 4-year-old for jury duty, but unfortunately he couldn’t go because "he had preschool that day."

Damien Shrader of Swoyersville is just another 4-year-old who loves playing with his toys, hanging out with friends and riding his bike. However, he drew attention when an unusual mail arrived in the preschooler’s great-grandmother's mailbox – it was a summons to show up at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Damien’s mother, Desiree Shrader, was particularly amused by the entire episode.

"He's always been a very serious child, but I didn't think he was quite ready for that kind of a thing, there,” his mother joked.

The little boy obviously had little idea about what summons really meant. Even his mother hadn’t ever been summoned for jury duty.

As it befits Damien’s age, he has gotten only one letter in the mail so far – and it was from the Santa.

"I was curious to know how they got his information and decided that he needed to come and make some kind of decisions here,” said the mother.

Damien’s parents went to the courthouse to correct the comical misunderstanding. The 4-year-old was granted a formal excuse along with a sweet prediction from the court administrator, who said he was certain the little boy would make "a fantastic juror" in 15 years or so.

"They formally excused him because he has preschool that day. We also tried to make sure they don't request his two-year-old brother come either. We'd prefer to have them wait a little while for jury duty,” said Shrader.

In the court’s defense, the administrator suspected Damien’s name and information were mistakenly added to list of potential jurors from tax documents his great-grandmother filed after buying him stocks.

