Lyft, American Cancer Society Team Up To Get Patients To Appointments

Already tested out in two markets, thousands of Lyft riders in cities across the nation will soon be able get to their doctor appointments — for free.

Rideshare service Lyft is expanding a program, already in existence in two cities in the U.S., to help cancer patients get to their appointments and treatments for free.

The Road to Recovery program, which was already in operation in Las Vegas and Miami, is shifting into overdrive, entering a handful of markets in the near future. The company announced jointly on Thursday with the American Cancer Society that the service would be expanded into more cities, including Cincinnati, Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

“Lack of transportation remains one of the biggest roadblocks to receiving high-quality cancer care,” Celeste Lauer with the American Cancer Society said. “Our expanded partnership with Lyft will help us provide more cancer patients with access to potentially lifesaving treatments.”

Elliot Darvick, the general manager of Lyft in Cincinnati, Ohio, echoed those sentiments.

“Improving lives is core to everything that we do at Lyft, and we are proud to help provide reliable rides for people who need them most,” Darvick said.

While medical breakthroughs for cancer are being made, thousands of people still struggle with the condition. One thing that patients cannot afford to do is to miss any appointment for their condition — every meeting with the doctor is vital toward helping them get better.

The joint program by Lyft and the American Cancer Society will help ensure cancer patients are able to be seen by their doctors when they need to make it into their offices. It’s a commendable program, and hopefully many patients in these cities will be able to make good use of it.