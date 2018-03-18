'You A****** F***ing N****r’: Lyft Driver Kicks Out Interracial Couple

“I couldn't imagine what we possibly had done in that time. Why on earth are we being told to get out of the car?” asked the woman.

A Seattle Lyft driver reportedly hurled racist abuse at an interracial couple and kicked them out of the car at the side of a road.

Alex Dugdale and Kylie Steinbach had booked a Lyft car on St. Patrick’s Day to ride between Seattle’s Lake City and Shoreline neighborhoods. The driver arrived early and the couple began their journey to the destination.

As they were on their way, the two told the driver to stop at a 7-Eleven. That is when things escalated and took an unpleasant turn.

“You know what, you guys can get out of here. I am canceling your ride. Get out of my car,” the white driver reportedly shouted.

Dugdale, who is black, got outraged at the comments and got out of the car to open the door for his girlfriend, Steinbach, who is white.

Still confused as to why they were being kicked out, Steinbach asked the reason behind it.

“I couldn't imagine what we possibly had done in that time. Why on earth are we being told to get out of the car?” asked Steinbach.

To which Dugdale replied, “He might not like mixed-race couples.”

The driver exploded after that comment, rolled down his window and uttered the n-word.

“You a**hole, f******g n*****,” said the driver and drove off.

Hey, @lyft one of your drivers just called my boyfriend a “fucking asshole” and a “nigger”. How can we report this? He has a dash cam so it’s all on camera! — Kylie Rae (@kyliecliche) March 18, 2018

Dugdale added, “He said that word. He said the n-word, and because of that it took it to a whole other level of harassment.”

The couple was stunned at the driver’s comments and reported the incident to the Seattle Police Department and also contacted Lyft to register a complaint but remained dissatisfied with their response.

Lyft also released a statement regarding the incident.

“This type of behavior would constitute a violation of Lyft’s anti-discrimination policy, which can result in permanent deactivation from the Lyft platform … We have reached out to the driver and passenger. Both parties are alleging inappropriate behavior and we are continuing to investigate this incident,” said Lyft spokesperson Kate Margolis.

