Texas Educator Suggests ‘You Can’t Count On A Black Quarterback’

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

RT @rawstory: ‘You can’t count on a black quarterback’: Texas educator sorry for racist post that he thought was private https://t.co/qkPDmrJfRz pic.twitter.com/r3hphVFvl6 — ???? f??????? (@crewislife) September 18, 2018

A Texas superintendent posted a racist comment on Facebook targeting African-Americans and immediately removed it after realizing it was a public post.

Onalaska Independent School District Superintendent Lynn Redden’s friend shared a post on Facebook about a loss for the Texans National Football League (NFL) team.

Lynn was quick to comment on the post but he didn’t know that the post was public and his comment could be viewed easily by people other than his friends.

The educator blamed quarterback Deshaun Watson for the loss in the bigoted comment.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback,” he wrote in the racist Facebook comment.

He soon realized that the post was public and not a private message and deleted his comment. Redden later told Houston Chronicle that he regretted writing the comment later on.

However, he maintained that his comment was not meant to be racist.

The educator added he made the comment while keeping the statistical success of black NFL quarterbacks.

“Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success,” Redden said.

The original comment by the educator was deleted; however, screenshots of the post went viral on social media. The school district also took notice of the racist comment and said “condone negative comments or actions against any race.”

The school district further said “appropriate measures” would be taken to address the issue “expeditiously and completely” and that they value every individual.

Resident Matt Ericksen sent a screenshot of the post to Houston Chronicle and said he did so because he wanted to people to know about it as he felt it was racist. He further said people who hold such important positions must pay for their harsh words.

“It’s important to make sure horrible words are met with consequences, especially for those in powerful positions with influence,” he added.

Read More Police Called On Black UMass Employee For Walking To Work

Thumbnail, Banner: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters