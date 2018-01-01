Man Films 10-Year-Old Boy In Library Bathroom Stall On His Cellphone

The mother of the boy confronted the suspect. However, he ignored her and exited the library, according to the surveillance video of the incident.

A 10-year-old boy's visit to a local library with his mother turned into a bitter experience, one that's grabbing national headlines in Ocoee.

The incident allegedly took place on Aug. 1, at West Oaks Library, according to the police.

The boy entered the building with his mother and about 25 minutes later went to the bathroom. However, inside the stall, the child spotted a cellphone above the divider and realized someone was filming him.

The 10-year-old told his mother about the incident immediately. She was able to confront the man, however, before further action could be taken against him, he exited the building in his car.

The police were called.

Fortunately, the library staff managed to write down the suspect's vehicle’s tag, which led the officers to Wade Armstrong Duffus.

The police also obtained surveillance footage from the library that shows the suspect had entered the facility nearly 15 minutes before the mother and son arrived.

In the video, the mother can be seen confronting Duffus, who ignores her and proceeds to leave the library.

Duffus, 19, was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail. He faces a video-voyeurism charge, a third-degree felony in Florida, for trying to take pictures of the child in the bathroom stall.

But Duffus has been was released on a $1,000 bond.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Florida Arrests and Inmate Search