Man Allegedly Hid Camera That Looked Like USB In Coffee Shop Bathroom

A Santa Cruz, California, man is behind bars after it was discovered he planted a hidden camera inside the restroom of a popular local coffee shop.

According to KTVU News, there are 12 victims whose privacy was violated at Verve Coffee Roasters before the camera was discovered, including men, women, and children.

The camera was inconspicuous as it resembled a standard USB drive, however, an observant employee found it approximately three hours after it was installed.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Sage Savage. When investigators went to his home — which is within walking distance of Verve — they found other recording devices. In fact, authorities said Savage may have recorded himself having sex with women who may not have known a camera was rolling.

"He is not employed by the Verve and is not associated with the Verve," said Brian Cleveland of the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office of the suspect.

None of the victims' identities have been revealed, but authorities are asking anyone who entered the public restroom on June 21 between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. to contact them.

Savage is now facing two felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child and burglary. He is also charged with one misdemeanor of using a camcorder in a restroom. His bail is set at a whopping $100,000.

Disgusting doesn't even begin to describe this man's perverted actions. The blatant violation of people's privacy for the sake of fulfilling some twisted fetish or fantasy is cringe-worthy, to say the least.

It would appear that jail, where there is little to no privacy, is exactly where Savage needs to be.

