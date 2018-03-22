Man Films Dog Giving Nazi Salute As A Joke To Upset His Girlfriend

The YouTube video has been viewed more than three million times after purportedly being leaked when the man intended to share it with a small group of people.

“Do you want to gas some Jews?”: Scottish man convicted of hate crime after posting video of dog giving Nazi salute https://t.co/DeTqXg0JJ6 pic.twitter.com/KWjnEdFdCs — The Root (@TheRoot) March 22, 2018

In line to receive an award for worst sense of humor on the planet is 30-year-old Mark Meechan of Scotland who taught his girlfriend’s dog how to give the Nazi salute.

According to The Root, Meechan was arrested and convicted of a hate crime after filming the pet giving the salute and sharing it online.

The video was initially shared back in 2016. It depicts the pug named Buddha responding to the “Sieg heil!” command by raising his paw as an Adolf Hitler speech played on television.

.@CountDankulaTV was convicted of a hate crime after video of him teaching his girlfriend’s dog the Nazi salute went viral. pic.twitter.com/SF39oEjsbu — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) March 21, 2018

Meechan is also heard in the video asking the pup, “Do you want to gas some Jews?”

He maintains that the stunt was only meant as a joke to upset his girlfriend, BBC News reports. However, the authorities failed to see the humor.

“The description of the video as humorous is no magic wand,” Sheriff Derek O’Carroll said, according to the BBC. “This court has taken the freedom of expression into consideration. But the right to freedom of expression also comes with responsibility.”

As O’Carroll determined that Meechan was “quite obviously an intelligent and articulate man,” he asserted that he was fully aware that what he was doing was wrong.

“The accused knew that the material was offensive and knew why it was offensive,” he added. “Despite that, the accused made a video containing anti-Semitic content, and he would have known it was grossly offensive to many Jewish people.”

Apparently, Meechan’s defense attorney Ross Brown insisted that his client had only meant for a small group of people to see the clip but it was leaked. It has since been viewed three million times.

“His girlfriend testified that Mr. Meechan had never made known to her any anti-Semitic views whatsoever,” Brown added. “The accused possesses both tolerant and liberal views. His girlfriend is in no doubt it was an example of his sense of humor.”

Regardless, the fact that Meechan even thought this was funny speaks volumes about his apathetic and insensitive attitude toward such an ugly part of our world’s history.

What is it going to take for people to realize and understand that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, Islamophobia, and all other hateful prejudices are not funny?

Furthermore, teaching an innocent dog to respond to hateful commands with an equally hateful gesture should be considered some form of animal cruelty.

One may criticize Meechan's conviction as being too harsh as he didn't put any lives in danger or launch an attack on anyone directly, but there are different levels of hate crimes and publicly mocking the horrific deaths of innocent Jewish people at the hands of Hitler's Nazi regime seems to fit the mold.

