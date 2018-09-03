Man Fires At Crowd After Failing To Get Ice Cube Concert Tickets

“An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded. The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area.”

@nbcsandiego @fox5sandiego @sdut - warning they are trying to resuscitate the gun shot victim at Del Mar racetrack. Crazy to see cops have to pull guns at racetrack gates pic.twitter.com/ETc7i3PXQz — Aaron Dumas (@Calijamaican) September 3, 2018

A man who was told by the organizers of an Ice Cube concert that there were no more tickets available fired his gun into the crowd.

The unidentified man was in return shot by San Diego County Sheriff's deputy.

The incident took place when the suspect arrived at the ticket counter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in California and asked for a ticket. He then reportedly got into an argument with the ticket issuer after he was told all tickets were sold out.

The suspect eventually took his gun out and fired near the racetrack.

According to authorities, the man pulled out his gun and fired towards the crowd. However, deputies acted immediately and fired a shot at him that left the man injured. Fortunately, no one in the crowd was injured.

“An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded. The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire,” a sheriff’s statement read.

He was later transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. However, his condition remains unknown.

The horserace was being televised and the announcers could be heard alerting people, “There’s gunfire at the track, there’s gunfire at the track, there is gunfire at the…” they shouted in panic.

Although the announcer’s voice faded away suddenly as he was unable to complete the sentence, the crew, luckily, remained unharmed.

The racetrack later tweeted the situation was under control and the concert would be held as planned.

A video recorded by a witness showed the suspect on the ground where deputies could be seen holding him. The incident created chaos at the premises as people attempted to run out of the racetrack but they found massive gridlocks in the parking lot.

@icecube’s concert at the Del Mar race track was cancelled bc of a shooting. lots of police activity pic.twitter.com/CUAoM4mKRW — Philup (@Philupjr) September 3, 2018

Read More Man Cops Shot Multiple Times Was Wrongfully Accused Of Firing At Them

Spotlight, Banner: Gary Taylor/via REUTERS