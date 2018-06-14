Man Gropes, Kisses Journalist During Live World Cup Broadcast

“We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the line between affection and harassment.”

A German TV reporter, who was covering the World Cup in Russia, was groped by a man during live broadcast.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran is a Columbian reporter who works with German TV news channel Deutsche Welle. She was reporting live from the Russian city of Saransk when a man suddenly interrupted in between, grabbed one of her breast and then kissed her on the cheek.

Theran didn’t let the disgusting man stop her from doing her job and continued reporting.

However, the issue was later raised on the news channel’s official Instagram account where the reporter wrote that nobody deserves such treatment.

“I was there for around two hours preparing my things and nothing happened to me. But when we were live, that man took advantage of it. He came at me, gave me a kiss and he touched my breast. I had to continue, afterwards I tried to see if the man was still there but he had left,” wrote Theran.

She added, “We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the line between affection and harassment. For me it is an isolated incident. There are always fans that compliment you and behave respectfully. This one went too far. We must clearly deal with this problem.”

A reporter’s job is a challenging one as they have to report and put out news as it happens and at the same time deal with unexpected things that come their way.

Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany's first female Bundesliga referee, said the man’s behavior was “unacceptable” but, unfortunately, it isn’t something new.

“I feel for her, because this type of attack has happened several times in the past. Don't kid yourself that similar misogynist things do not happen,” she said.

Similar incidents have taken place recently that are proof and give weight to Steinhaus’ words.

In April, FOX Sports reporter Maria Fernanda Mora was covering a football match when she was sexually harassed by a few men who were celebrating the win.

Theran’s harassment incident received mixed views online.

Some commenter’s were outraged at the man’s behavior.

“These things should not happen! You are intelligent, beautiful and a great woman,” wrote one woman.

Another one said, “You handled yourself really well but the man is a first-class imbecile and disrespectful.”

However, some inhumane people sided with the man.

"A simple kiss on the cheek and they're acting as if she was dealing with a rapist,” said a man.

