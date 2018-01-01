Man Gunned Down While Attending Vigil For Shooting Victim

As a confrontation at the vigil became heated, 27-year-old Eric Smith was shot multiple times and succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

In an ironically tragic twist of fate, a 27-year-old man was gunned down in southeast Atlanta while attending a vigil in honor of another shooting victim.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, approximately 200 people were gathered at the vigil on Wednesday afternoon when an argument ensued. As the confrontation became heated, Eric Smith was shot multiple times and succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

The vigil was honoring Christopher Calhoun, who had been killed in a shootout just days earlier at a nearby apartment complex.

Calhoun suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was in critical condition when he arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police apprehended the two men who brought Calhoun in after firearms were discovered in their car.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, ballistic evidence, and witness statements it is believed that the males were engaged in a shootout,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender said in a statement. “Homicide units are interviewing all parties to determine criminal charges.”

Now, there are two homicide investigations underway.

This goes without saying, but it's high time we get guns off the streets. As mass shootings, school shootings, and incidents like what happened to Smith have become normalized in this country, it has become abundantly clear that guns are landing in the hands of far too many irresponsible people who are a danger to society.

We should not be accustomed to gun violence. Whether it occurs in our schools or in inner city neighborhoods, each shooting that occurs should spark outrage until legislation is finally passed to make guns more difficult to obtain.