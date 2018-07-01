Firework Explosion In Ohio Was So Huge A Bomb Squad Had To Be Called

The lit firework then exploded in the car, resulting in burning the vehicle completely. The critically injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fourth of July celebrations turned ugly for one individual in Dayton, Ohio after his entire stack of fireworks exploded in their car, sending him to the hospital with critical injuries.

The blast was so huge; a bomb squad had to be called on the scene to investigate.

According to local news networks, the man, who had just bought fireworks for Independence Day celebrations, tried to light one and throw it out of his car window in a botched attempt.

The lit firework then exploded in the car, resulting in burning the vehicle completely. The critically injured man was pulled out of the car and sent to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

“There was some damage to structures; there was a power line to a house that was taken down,” said one official on the scene.

The colossal blast caused airbags to be deployed in the cars nearby and caused injuries to several people on the scene when the vehicle exploded.

Official authorities blocked off the area and evacuated the neighborhood as a safety precaution.

“Safety is always paramount for us. We are going to get people away from the situation, slow things down, determine what had happened, make sure there are no additional threats,” Dayton Bomb Squad Lt. Jason Hall said.

While officers say the blast resulted after fireworks exploded, Hall said it was better to wait for the test results to confirm the initial analysis.

“If it does turn out to be fireworks ... fireworks are extremely dangerous. They need to be handled with respect and they need to be handled professionally. Every year there are multiple injuries related to fireworks in the region,” he said.

After the preliminary investigation concluded, the road block was removed and residents were allowed back into their neighborhood.

Every year, the fourth of July sees several citizens injured as a result of firework explosions. Another man in Maryland had to be taken to a hospital following a “catastrophic” injury to both his hands after setting off fireworks.

