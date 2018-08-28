White Man’s Letter Admits Setting Black Man On Fire, Cites The Bible

“I believe the Bible is about white people and for white people. I am in the Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man I set on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head.”

A white man in Murfreesboro, Tennyson, wrote a jailhouse letter admitting he burned a black man alive and said the Bible was for white people only.

Suspect John Daniel Carothers was accused of arson and murder after he allegedly killed his 40-year-old black halfway house roommate, Robert Miller in March at VA Assistant Living facility on Maple Street, Murfreesboro.

At the time, investigators could not find the motive for Carothers targeting the black man. However, the sheriff’s deputies flagged a letter reportedly written by Carothers at Rutherford County Jail addressed to a white supremacist group.

“The sheriff's department found the letter in the outgoing mail. It is helpful evidence,” said District Attorney Jennings Jones.

The contents of the letter were highly disturbing, with Carothers allegedly admitting setting fire to the black man while he was still alive.

“I am in the Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man I set on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head,” it stated.

Carothers also claimed the “the Bible is about white people and for white people.”

Read More GoFundMe For Black Man Killed In His Backyard Reaches Nearly $20,000

After the sheriff’s office found the incriminating letter, prosecutors are now considering “enhancing” the hate crime charges against him.

A local news channel noted the state of Tennessee does not have a specific hate crime law; however, the United States Attorney can pursue hate crimes if the U.S. Department of Justice becomes involved in the case.

Attorney Jones said he could pursue a hate crime enhancement and request a harsher punishment if Carothers is found guilty during trial.

Psychologists found Carothers is competent enough to stand trial and the letter was indeed written in his own handwriting.

Read More Racist White Homeowner Found Guilty Of Killing Unarmed Black Man

Banner / Thumbnail : Pexels, Nikolai Ulltang