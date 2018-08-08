Man Mourns Daughter For 30 Years At The Wrong Grave

An Englishman visited his daughter’s grave for 30 years only to find out it was the wrong grave. His daughter is buried at the Southern Cemetery in Manchester.

A misplaced headstone resulted in a father grieving his daughter for 30 years at the wrong grave.

George Salt had been visiting the grave of his infant daughter two times per year for 30 years, according to BBC News. Victoria Salt had died in 1988 after only having lived two days in this world. Victoria was buried at the Southern Cemetery in Manchester, England.

Salt said that while he was visiting the grave one day, he noticed that the headstone was gone. “I looked down and was completely gobsmacked. I thought 'where's the stone gone?’” Victoria’s headstone contains 16 names in addition to hers and was meant to be a marker for a public plot containing the remains of all 17 people. After Salt went looking for the headstone, he found it in an entirely different location.

The headstone had been moved by mistake in the 1980’s to an empty burial plot. The error was not discovered until earlier this year. Employees of the cemetery were checking records when they discovered the error and moved the headstone to the correct grave. So much time has gone by that there is no way to find how the mishap happened.

But the cemetery neglected to notify Salt, who was shocked to find that not only had the headstone been moved, but that he had been visiting the wrong spot for 30 years.

“I just wasn't told. I feel so let down. When you go to a grave, you sit and talk and say what your troubles are but the annoying thing is you're talking to a piece of ground where she isn't there,” said the grieving father. The Manchester City Council gave their sincerest apologies to Salt.

While mistakes happen, taking accountability when they are discovered is incredibly important. Surely, the cemetery workers could have notified the next of kin when they discovered the mishap instead of letting unsuspecting people come to visit their departed only to find that they have been moved. The shock that this man felt must have been heartbreaking. Hopefully, the cemetery will alert the families of the other 16 deceased people listed on the headstone before they visit the cemetery.

