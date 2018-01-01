Egyptian Man Stabbed To Death For Defending Wife From Harasser: Report

The fight reportedly started when the victim saw a man harassing his wife. However, a few witnesses to the incident said the argument started over the couple’s pet dog.

A beach in Alexandria became the site of a gruesome murder when a 40-year-old Egyptian man was reportedly stabbed to death for protecting his wife from a harasser.

A video that went viral on social media shows the man, who was reportedly a painter, bleeding to death on the beach as his wife screamed for help. The couple’s dog can also be seen trying to push away the attacker from the unhinged man.

According to local media, director of Alexandria Security Mohamed al-Sharif said the fight between the two men started when the victim saw a man harassing his wife. However, a few witnesses to the incident said the argument started over the dog.

Speaking to El Balad News, the murdered man’s wife claimed she was not sexually harassed by the suspect, stating he attacked her husband at random. However, another eye witness said the man, who was unemployed, used to come to the beach often and would often harass beachgoers and pick up fights with them.

“We heard him fighting with the man and his wife, he did harass them," the eyewitness said.

Although the man did not explain what kind of harassment the woman was subjected to, it seems there is more to the story than meets the eye, based on the testimony.

Whatever the reason, the woman’s husband died as a result of a fractured skull and multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was arrested immediately after he committed the applying crime and is being interrogated. His lawyer has claimed the man suffers from mental illness and recently fled from a psychiatric hospital. He has also denied the man had sexually harassed the victim’s wife.

The case is still being investigated and many eye witnesses have yet to be questioned.

In 2017, up to 64 percent of Egyptian man admitted to harassing women in the streets, with actions ranging from ogling, talking, groping and raping. Sixty percent of women in Egypt said they have experienced sexual harassment.

