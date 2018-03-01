Man Only Gets $200 Fine And Probation For Raping A Sleeping Woman

As happens way too often, a judged gave a man convicted of raping a sleeping woman what amounts to a mild slap on the wrist for his horrific crime.

A judge in Minnesota has given a man who was caught raping a sleeping woman a ridiculously lenient punishment for his crime — a few years of probation and a $200 fine.

In May 2017, 34-year-old Jason DeJesus visited the home of a friend, where he sat watching two men playing videos games until excusing himself to go to the bathroom. After being gone for 15 minutes, the others began wondering where he was.

One of the two then checked one of the bedrooms, and upon turning on the light, he found DeJesus on top of his unconscious mother, having already penetrated her. The woman woke after the light had been turned on. Her son then began yelling and cursing at DeJesus and pulled him off. DeJesus ran off without saying a word.

The victim told authorities she’d drank two shots of alcohol a few hours earlier before going to bed at roughly 11 p.m.

DeJesus had already been convicted for domestic assault on Feb. 14, 2017.

For this horrific crime, District Judge Paula Vraa thought the fair punishment would be to make DeJesus — who pleaded guilty — pay $200 in fines and to be set free on a 10-year conditional release sentence with five years of supervised probation. While she also sentenced him to 134 days of jail time, she credited him as having already served them all while he awaited trial.

With an estimated 994 out of every 1,000 perpetrators of rape walking free, DeJesus’ conviction is actually quite common.

The high-profile case of Brock Turner, who was only sentenced to six months in prison and was freed after serving three, was actually one of the few cases where a convicted rapist had to do time.

Clearly the system is failing victims of sexual violence, most of whom never report their assaults to begin with, and it needs to be severely overhauled.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Carlos Jasso