Man Pretends To Be Cop, Threatens To Fatally Shoot ‘Illegal Aliens’

A man reportedly approached two individuals in a park claiming to be an officer. According to the victims, he also threatened to use his gun against them.

A 41-year-old man from Utah was charged with impersonating a police officer and threatening people he called “illegal aliens.”

Jerred Martin Loftus reportedly approached two men in a park, saying they were undocumented immigrants. He then allegedly proceeded to tell them he was an officer, threatening them by saying he had a gun and that he would “not only shoot him and Daniel, but would bury the two of them in the woods.”

As one of the men identified only as Carlos got his phone to call the police, Loftus fled the scene. One of the two men was later able to recognize him after officers showed him a photo lineup.

"During the argument, Jerred accused the two of being illegal aliens and identified himself as a corrections officer," the police probable cause statement said. "Carlos maintains Jerred stated he was armed with a firearm and threatened to kill Carlos and Daniel."

Loftus had a handgun, a gun belt, and several magazines hidden in his truck, officers reported.

Police eventually found him and booked him into the Utah County Jail on Sunday. He faces charges of impersonating an officer and aggravated assault.

He was released in the afternoon after posting $5,000 in bail.

While it is terrifying to realize how entitled, bigoted Americans feel they can racially profile and threaten others, it is, unfortunately, not surprising. Especially given how the current government treats immigrants.

