Watch: Man Punches, Kicks Commuter For 'Giving Him A Funny Look'

A man, who was caught on camera brutally beating a commuter at a subway station in Manhattan, New York City, has been identified by the New York Police Department.

The department released footage of the incident where Jose Hasing, 24, can be seen randomly attacking a 22-year-old student in the Times Square subway. He can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face and body without an evident reason.

The footage shows Hasing attacking the student just as he gets off the train. Hasing punched him several times and then continued to kick him.

After the attack, Hasing casually walked away fixing his clothes, leaving the victim cowering on the floor.

According to the victim’s father, he suffered a black eye and chipped teeth as a result of the beating. He also said his son was coming back home from work when the assault took place.

“He's a very good student, good worker. I proud of him,” he said.

The police department released the footage of the incident in a bid to find details of the attacker. It was later revealed Hasing has a long criminal record.

According to police sources, Hasing said the victim gave him a funny look while they were traveling on the train, which is why he beat him up.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The department also requested public assistance in the case.

“Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577,” read the department’s website.

