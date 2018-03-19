Man Freed After 22 Years After Chicago Detective Framed Him For Murder

Rodriguez, who is now 45, served more than 22 years of his 60 year conviction for a crime he did not commit.

BREAKING: Still facing #deportation after their convictions in 1998 murders were vacated, Arturo DeLeon-Reyes & Gabriel Solache are seeking special visas for crime victims, planning to ask @Chicago_Police and @SAKimFoxx to certify that ex-#CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara tortured them. pic.twitter.com/7qSLKJtpRb — Chip Mitchell (@ChipMitchell1) March 19, 2018

A man who was wrongfully arrested in 1995 after a Chicago detective framed him for murder has had his conviction overturned.

BuzzFeed found detective Reynaldo Guevara has been accused of framing at least 56 people for murders, they claim they did not commit.

In this latest case, a key witness came gave testimony about how he was intimidated by the detective to falsely identify suspects. Rodolfo Zaragoza affirmed Guevara pushed him into saying Rodriguez was the man who shot and killed a homeless man in a 1995 drive-by in Humboldt Park. He later admitted he was 100 percent sure Rodriguez was not the murderer and that he only identified him because he “looked a little familiar” — and because the police officers influenced him and he felt “stuck.”

After Zaragoza’s testimony, Rodriguez, who is now 45, served more than 22 years of his 60 year conviction for a crime he did not commit: the murder of Randy Kamppainen — a man, who according to Rodriguez’s family, was his friend and had no reason to kill.

Rodriguez is the eighth Guevara defendant absolved since Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx assumed office in December 2016. Foxx had promised during her campaign run she would review Guevara’s cases if she won. She has also asked Cook County Commissioners for more funding in regards to the detective’s cases.

Rodriguez’s lawyer, Tara Thompson of the Exoneration Project, applauded Foxx’s office for its investigation.

Thompson also said there is a pattern seen throughout Guevara’s cases that relied on questionable witness account.

“The facts are in line with other Guevara and Halverson cases and there are others who deserve justice,” she said.

Guevara was called to testify before the court for a similar case in October 2017 and repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment. The detective said he did not remember anything about the case and when prosecutors offered to refresh his memories by letting him examine documents, he refused.

When he was pressed about whether he beat up two of the witnesses to get them to falsely identify the witness, Guevara said he did not remember laying a hand on either of them.

Prosecutors had offered him a plea deal in exchange for the testimony, but Cook County Circuit Court Judge James Obbish called him out for telling “bald-faced lies” under oath and said his credibility was in doubt.

Around 22 more of Guevara’s victims say they are still in prison or on paroles for crimes they did not commit.

Meanwhile, after 22 years in prison, it won’t be easy for Rodriguez to rehabilitate. The wrongfully convicted man was born in Mexico and had a permanent residency in the United States, however, when he was sentenced in 1996, an order for his deportation was issued. Thompson said Rodriguez will now have to fight to stay in the United States.

“He’s suffered so much,” Thompson said, “that for deportation to be an additional consequence of this wrongful conviction would be a travesty of justice.”

