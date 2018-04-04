Man Unleashes Racist Tirade During Road Rage Incident: ‘You Foreign?’

Ryan Savage, who filmed the racist rant, said, "For me, it’s more the fact that he said those words because what has that got to do with anything?"

'Are you foreign?' Road-rage driver launches into 'racist' rant in shock footage https://t.co/ZwT1TJOx1x pic.twitter.com/Wy6RrtvwTF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 4, 2018

As racists around the world have become dangerously emboldened, it seems that no one with even the slightest hint of brown hue in their skin is exempt from their racist attacks.

Ryan Savage of Potterspury, England, recorded footage of the moment a white man unleashed a racist tirade against him in a road rage incident.

According to Metro, Savage had been driving in Coventry last week when a man in a Jeep Cherokee began tailgating him. The vehicle eventually pulled over in front of him and the driver got out of the car.

Savage began recording as the man marched up to his car angrily and started banging on his window while shouting, “You foreign? You English?”

Savage, a 20-year-old racing driver who won second place in the Lotus Cup UK Supersport Championship back in 2016, said that despite the man’s rage, he wasn’t afraid.

“I wasn’t scared, I had my door locked, but he was quite a big guy,” he said.

He continued: “I was more worried that he might damage my car than anything. For me, it’s more the fact that he said those words because what has that got to do with anything? I’ve got tanned skin, but it has nothing to do with how I drive. I’m a current racing driver, and I’ve had my road license for four years.”

The incident occurred on March 28, after which Savage immediately called police, who have since launched an investigation. However, Savage said he is not pressing charges.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said, “Although the victim does not want to pursue a criminal complaint, West Midlands Police takes all instances of hate crime seriously and are looking into the matter.”

While Savage may not have been harmed, it is important for authorities to pursue this issue because in the clip, the enraged man attempted to open Savage's car door at one point. There is no telling what he would have done had it been unlocked.

The next person with darker skin who encounters this racist individual may not be as lucky as Savage, which is why the police need to get to him before he has a chance to harass or hurt anyone else.

Read More UK Princess Meets Meghan Markle While Wearing Racist Brooch

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pexels, Sindre Strøm