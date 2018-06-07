Watch: Man Viciously Kicks Homeless Person On Sidewalk In SF

San Francisco police department released footage of the incident and has asked the public to help them identify the suspect.

A man in San Francisco, California was captured on camera repeatedly kicking a homeless man who was lying on the sidewalk.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen wearing a black suit, a tie and a dark colored beanie. He had a cellphone in his left hand a slim briefcase in his right. At first, he crossed the road and came to the sidewalk. He then continued walking in the same direction.

However, he changed course as he saw a homeless man lying just metres away. The man then went near the victim and kicked him repeatedly in the head. He then shouted something and later turned around and walked away.

The footage of the incident was released by San Francisco police department’s Tenderloin Station. The department has asked the public to help them identify the suspect.

The victim’s condition and other details of the incident were not disclosed by the police department.

The incident once again highlights the homelessness crisis in the United States. San Francisco has become the symbol of that crisis as high living expenses in the city are forcing people to flee.

Living in San Francisco is not easy right now. That’s why the city is experiencing one of the most remarkable exoduses in the history of the country as more people have been leaving San Francisco than any other United States town in the past few months.

Over the past several years, the growth of the tech industry has helped to create a housing crisis. The situation has become so dire that many companies started paying employees to live away from central locations.

In 2016, Kristen Hanes, a former resident in a Mill Valley apartment just north of San Francisco, became “intentionally homeless” and gave up her pricey rent and her apartment four months ago and lived in a boat, a car and a tent.

