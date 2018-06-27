Man Who Couldn’t Swim Sacrifices His Life To Save A Drowning Boy

"He would always do things for others. That's just the way he was raised.”

To sacrifice your life for another is undoubtedly the most courageous and a selfless thing one can do.

Case in point: A 22-year-old California man jumped into a raging river to save a 5-year-old boy from drowning. It’s important to point out he didn’t know how to swim.

Victor Mozqueda, of Santa Clarita, was on a visit to the park with his family when the incident happened.

The family arrived early in the morning and decided to walk by the river side.

That’s when the little boy, Vincent Gonzalez¸ slipped into the water, according to Ivan Gonzalez, Mozqueda’s brother-in-law– and also the boy's uncle.

Mozqueda didn’t think twice before jumping in to save Gonzalez from the strong currents of the river that threatened to take him away. The little boy’s parents also dived into the river after him.

Despite of the rushing water, Mozqueda held on tight to the child, as his uncle Ivan said, “It was about four or five people in the water trying to reach them. A fisherman and a Marine also jumped in. Vincent held on to Victor’s neck.”

He emerged from the water for one last time, and managed to push Gonzalez to his parents.

Unfortunately, after the heroic rescue, the fast-flowing river claimed the life of the rescuer. Mozqueda died in the process, his body was found two hours later.

Bystanders on the scene gave the boy a CPR, who was then later transported to a hospital via air ambulance. He's now recovering.

Predictably, the deceased’s family was devastated–but they weren’t surprised by how Mozqueda, to save someone else’s life, threw himself in a life-threatening situation, apparently without even a momentary hesitation.

"He would always do things for others. That's just the way he was raised,” said his brother-in-law.

The 22-year-old, who was an aspiring musician and clearly a great human being, left this world a little too soon. A GoFundMe account was set up to help Victor's family pay for his funeral costs.

"He loved playing his guitar, singing, soccer and hiking." said Maria Mozqueda, Mozqueda’s sister. "Victor was a happy person, humble caring, loving, respectful, laid back and friendly. He loved going out doors and being next to nature."

