Man Charged With Murdering Girlfriend After Mistakenly Texting Cop

A Florida man accidentally texted “I think they are going to arrest me" to a detective investigating his girlfriend's murder. Now, he’s facing charges.

A Florida man is charged with murder after telling authorities he meant to text his wife about the death of his live-in girlfriend, but nervously messaged a detective instead >> https://t.co/qGo9wXB63p pic.twitter.com/Ntq4mErdge — WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) February 14, 2018

Most people have made the embarrassing mistake of sending a text with sensitive or personal information to the wrong person. However, one Florida man’s text fail has led to a murder charge.

According to the Ocala Star-Banner, David W. Romig, 52, is facing charges for killing his live-in girlfriend, 64-year-old Sally Kaufmann-Ruff, after he accidentally texted a detective.

Read More Baltimore Rogue Cops Planted Guns, Stole Money And Drugs From Suspects

Following the fatal shooting of Kaufmann-Ruff, Romig staged a crime scene to look like a home invasion. As the investigation ensued, authorities began noticing some holes in Romig’s story. However, he ultimately sealed his own fate by texting one of the detectives, “I think they are going to arrest me.”

The text was meant to be sent to his wife, but apparently, he selected the wrong recipient while drafting the message.

On Monday, Romig admitted that he could have killed the woman, but he claims he’s been suffering from blackouts. He has since been arrested on charges of homicide, making a false report of a crime, and tampering with evidence.

In addition to blackouts, Romig claimed he had been “hearing voices” and told Detective Damon Baxley that he had an “out-of-body experience” and “felt like he was wrestling with himself and the gun went off, shooting Sally.”

Romig said that when he snapped back into reality, he “found himself standing in the kitchen, with all the lights on and saw Sally lying in the bed making a snoring sound with a gunshot to her head.”

He admitted that he staged the crime scene because he had blacked out and confirmed that there was no intruder.

Authorities also found that he managed to correctly send some correspondence to his wife in which he told her, “I am afraid I did something I don’t remember.”

And just like that, his entire cover story crumbled. Perhaps Romig's blackouts are real, and maybe the shooting was truly a complete accident, but at this point, all of his credibility is down the drain. Now, he looks like just another vicious killer who got caught.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pexels, Somchai Kongkamsri