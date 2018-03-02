March For Our Lives Comes After Nearly 20 School Shootings

Just four days before the student-led March For Our Lives demonstration for gun control, the United States saw yet another school shooting in Maryland.

The student-led March For Our Lives demonstration is set to take place on Saturday, March 24 in Washington D.C. and around the entire nation.

After witnessing the latest deadly shootings, this action couldn’t have come at a better time.

Although the Parkland, Florida, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month is what initially sparked this effort, the United States has seen even more school shootings since.

On Tuesday, just four days before the nationwide march, an armed student shot two others at Great Mills High School in Maryland before being killed by a campus resource officer.

Read More Nearly 20 Years After Columbine, School Shootings Have Become The Norm

While some of the recent shootings haven’t all been deadly rampages — such as the incident in which a high school teacher in Seaside, California, accidentally injured a student after discharging a gun during a public safety class — every single one still speaks to the dangers of guns in schools and public spaces.

According to CNN, in the first 11 weeks of 2018 there have been 17 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed, which averages out to 1.5 shootings per week.

That staggering number should be shocking, but it isn’t.

According to non-profit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been more than 300 school shootings in America since 2013.

It should also be noted that the aforementioned statistics only account for school shootings, but mass shootings, as a whole, have occurred on an even greater scale. In 2018, alone, there have been more than 60 mass shootings throughout the nation — and we are only three months into the year.

The fact that our society has become desensitized to gun violence because it occurs so frequently is precisely the reason why we need to March for Our Lives.

Although gun control is widely considered a political debate between conservatives and liberals, March for our Lives organizers maintain that it is much more than that.

“School safety is not a political issue,” the March For Our Lives mission statement reads. “There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing. The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.”

Gun control is no longer in the hands of adults and politicians. Most of the teens organizing and participating in the upcoming march and rally aren't even of age to vote, but they're old enough to know that they don't want to walk into classes each day wondering if it will be their last.