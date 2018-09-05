Alex Jones Calls Marco Rubio A ‘Snake’ And ‘Punk’ In Bizarre Spat

“Look at this little frat boy, so cool,” Jones replied as Rubio walked away. “Go back to your bath house. Compromise in the bath houses. There goes Rubio, little punk.”

Here's video of the Alex Jones - Rubio spat https://t.co/lGDaHAcZUc — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 5, 2018

Infowars’ Alex Jones has been at “war” with several social media giants after he was banned from Facebook and YouTube for hate speech and he recently added another name to his ever-growing list of nemeses: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

In probably the most unbecoming square-off in the history of square-offs, Rubio warned Jones to not touch him again or he will “take care” of him himself.

The scene played out as Rubio was talking to reporters during a recess for Wednesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on social media.

Jones kept constantly interrupting Rubio with chants of “Democrats are raping Republicans.”

Rubio apparently was unaware who Jones was, “Who’s this guy? I just don’t know who you are, man.”

“Sure. Sure. They demonize me in these hearings and then he plays dumb,” Jones said.

Jones then started mocking the Florida Republican, calling him a “snake” and a “frat boy.”

“Marco Rubio the snake,” Jones replied. “Hur hur hur. Little frat boy over here.”

Jones then patted Rubio on the shoulder and apparently that was his breaking point.

“Don’t touch me again, man. I’m asking you not to touch me,” Rubio said.

“Well sure, but I just patted you nicely.” Jones replied.

“I know, but I don’t wanna be ? I don’t know who you are,” Rubio said.

When Jones asked if he would be arrested for touching the senator, Rubio said he would “take care of it” himself.

“The Democrats are raping Republicans. The Democrats are raping Infowars,” Jones kept saying. Using Inforwars’ platform, Jones had long pushed conspiracy theories, the most outrageous one of those is that the tragic Sandy Hook elementary shooting was staged and used child actors.

“I gotta go to the committee,” Rubio said, deciding it was a no-win situation. “You guys can talk to this clown.”

“Look at this little frat boy, so cool,” Jones replied as Rubio walked away. “Go back to your bath house. Compromise in the bath houses. There goes Rubio, little punk.”

The exchange, however little in substance, blew up Twitter.

