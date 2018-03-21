No One's Buying Zuckerberg's Apology For Cambridge Analytica Scandal

"It was a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who expect us to protect their data. We need to fix that,” said Zuckerberg.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: "This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened" https://t.co/hpduqQjrzs pic.twitter.com/WKDAIUjoC4 — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg finally broke silence on the latest Facebook data scandal, “I’m really sorry that this happened.”

Zuckerberg had been eerily quiet as the world exploded over breach of confidentiality when it was reported that Cambridge Analytica, a company with ties to Trump organization, illegally accessed data of 50 million Facebook users to influence the 2016 presidential elections.

The scandal caused a row on social media, with people outraged over the use of personal data without consent and there was not a peep from the founder of Facebook but he recently took to his own social media platform to extend his “regret” and answer many questions regarding his site’s security concerns.

Twitter users were not satisfied with his apology.

Zuckerberg knew damn well information was being shared apology not get enough. — Lorenzo Ramirez (@Lorenzo39448401) March 22, 2018

I think he knew about this all along.

Which is why he started selling stock last year.

He's as crooked as the rest of them. — Bryan C. Bailey (@BCBailey1965) March 22, 2018

But he knew a year ago or longer and only took access away after the video... so is this disingenuous or just a damn lie? — Mrs Erica Richardson (@N0WordsUnSpoken) March 22, 2018

Only saying all of this because he was caught — Bryon Freeze (@BFreeze) March 22, 2018

I don’t think his answers were good enough. Let’s see if the market buys into this or not. — Beatriz Rustiguel (@beatriz_rust) March 22, 2018

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again,” wrote the Facebook CEO.

Talking about how Cambridge Analytica was able to get their hands on unauthorized data, he said, “In 2013, a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan created a personality quiz app. It was installed by around 300,000 people who shared their data as well as some of their friends' data. Given the way our platform worked at the time this meant Kogan was able to access tens of millions of their friends' data.”

He conceded that the privacy settings at that time allowed Cambridge Analytica to access Kogan’s data however, Facebook specifically asked Kogan and Cambridge Analytica to delete the data and banned Kogan from the platform. Zuckerberg insisted that he was unaware that Cambridge Analytica failed to delete the data acquired through Kogan.

“Last week, we learned from The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 that Cambridge Analytica may not have deleted the data as they had certified. We immediately banned them from using any of our services. Cambridge Analytica claims they have already deleted the data and has agreed to a forensic audit by a firm we hired to confirm this. We're also working with regulators as they investigate what happened.

This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that,” said Zuckerberg.

Although Zuckerberg does not mention why were users not informed about this “breach” in the first place?

Zuckerberg also appeared on a CNN interview to further elaborate his stance and the measures he is taking to tackle this concern.

Apparently a lot of Zuckerberg’s decisions over the years were his “biggest mistakes” that led to this scandal.

Referring to the improved privacy steps he mentioned in his Facebook apology, he said “I wish we'd taken those steps earlier, that ... is probably the biggest mistake that we made here," said Zuckerberg.

He also said it was also a “mistake” to take Cambridge Analytica’s word on the fact that they had deleted the user data.

He made another “mistake” by never really mentioning to the users that their data could be in hands of a company they never consented to give it to.

"That's definitely something that, looking back on this, I regret that we didn't do at the time," he told CNN. "I think we got that wrong."

The Facebook CEO also said he was willing to testify before Congress and open to new regulations.

“I’m actually not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” he told CNN. “I think the question more is what is the right regulation rather than should we be regulated.”

Zuckerberg also talked about his inexperience as CEO when he started and how he has learned from his “mistakes.”

“I started this when I was so young and inexperienced," the 33-year-old Zuckerberg said. “I made technical errors and business errors. I hired the wrong people. I trusted the wrong people. I've probably launched more products that have failed than most people will in their lifetime."

He talks about how his role as a father has made him rethink some of the decisions he made as CEO.

"I really just care about building something that my girls are going to grow up and be proud of me for. That's what is kind of my guiding philosophy at this point." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says fatherhood has changed him and the way he works. https://t.co/s8imiO57TX pic.twitter.com/aPIZznNIbL — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

Facebook is not new to privacy controversy. Over the years, the social media giant has been criticized over their lack of privacy settings and easy access to personal information. In 2010, Business Insider published a series of instant messages by a 19-year old Zuckerberg, which showed serious lack of concern for user privacy.

In the IMs, which were confirmed by Zuckerberg, he offers information about his then fellows at Harvard University. He claimed to have “over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS” and was open to sharing them with friends. When a friend asked him how he got those? He casually said, “People submitted it because they trust me. Dumb f***s.”

While both Zuckerberg and Facebook have grown over the years and made several security changes, the new scandal brings to light there's still a lot that needs to be done as far as protecting user data is concerned.

Read More How A Trump-Linked Firm Harvested Data Of Millions Of Facebook Users

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins