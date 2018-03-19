Martina Navratilova Says Male Commentator Made 10 Times More Than Her

The tennis great complained of pay disparities when the BBC was forced to disclose how much it pays its stars. She says the policy isn't fair.

Both Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe worked as commentators for BBC during the coverage of the Grand Slam tournament. But while she was reportedly told they were making a comparable wage, she later found out that wasn’t the truth.

Now, she’s slamming BBC for the difference in pay.

In an interview for BBC Panorama, an investigative current affairs documentary program actually run by the company Navratilova is accusing of gender pay inequality, the tennis great said that while she was told she and McEnroe were making a comparable wage for Wimbledon commentary, he was actually making 10 times more than her.

“It’s hard to really compare exactly because some people work a little longer days, maybe a few more programs or whatever,” she said. “But overall, it was a shock because John McEnroe makes at least 150,000 pounds. I get about 15,000 pounds for Wimbledon. And unless John McEnroe’s doing a whole bunch of stuff outside of Wimbledon, he’s getting at least 10 times as much money than I am for very comparable work.”

The documentary episode she’s featured in, “Britain’s Equal Pay Scandal,” examines the current battles between employees who accuse their employers of gender-based discrimination in pay, and their employers, such as BBC.

To Navratilova, the fact the British government-backed broadcast company has failed to pay her as much as it paid McEnroe makes her “angry for the other women that I think go through this.”

“John McEnroe makes at least £150,000 - I get about £15,000 for Wimbledon.”



Martina Navratilova on John McEnroe earning ten times as much as her.pic.twitter.com/rAQXN1W4Vw — BBC One (@BBCOne) March 19, 2018

But despite her claim of disparity, BBC Sport told reporters that McEnroe’s participation was unique because it involved a much larger time commitment. He was also prohibited from doing commentary work elsewhere, making his contract with BBC one of exclusivity. That, along with other particulars, pushed his pay higher.

“Along with Sue Barker, John is regarded as the face of our Wimbledon coverage,” a BBC Sport spokeswoman said. “He is a defining voice within the BBC’s coverage. He is widely considered to be the best expert/commentator in the sport, highly valued by our audiences and his contract means he cannot work for another UK broadcaster without our permission. His pay reflects all of this — gender isn’t a factor.”

According to The Telegraph, McEnroe also made more appearances than Navratilova.

Regardless of what BBC has to say about this particular case, this isn’t the only story of disparity between male and female individuals working for the company. And it’s because BBC had to disclose how much it pays its stars that we’re now being able to discuss this and several other cases of what appears to be gender-based pay differences.

Hopefully, this case as well as the countless others will continue to serve as a reason for further investigation into the pay differences and the real reasons why so many women are still paid less than men under similar circumstances.