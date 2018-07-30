Man Wins $3.5 Million For Being Wrongfully Jailed For 15 Days

“I didn't anticipate things would go this way at all. I wasn't expecting no trial, no judge, no jury—I didn't think anyone was going to believe me.”

A Michigan man who was wrongfully arrested and held in jail for 15 days was awarded $3.5 million as after he filed a lawsuit.In 2012, police was looking for a fugitive who used a false name, Marvin Seals, to identify himself. As a result, another man who went by the name Marvin Seales was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder from his office in front of his colleagues in Detroit, Michigan.

Seales reportedly kept telling the police while they arrested him that he wasn’t the one they were looking for but all efforts went in vain. Authorities believed he was the suspect and therefore locked him up in a jail.

He then ended up being behind the bars for 15 days for a crime that he hadn’t committed. Luckily, the victim in the case Seales was arrested told in court that he wasn’t the one who shot him and eventually he was freed from jail.

“I was very scared. I'd never been in a county jail. That first minute felt like an hour. The hour felt like a day. The day felt like a month. I was locked up with the real serious criminals,” he said.

After Seales got out of jail, he filed a lawsuit against Detroit and the arresting officer who executed the warrant, Thomas Zberkot.

However, he had to wait for nearly six years for the lawsuit to resolve because it wasn’t possible for the city to award the compensation money as it went bankrupt. After waiting for years and almost losing hope, the man was finally rewarded with multimillion dollar sum.

“I didn't anticipate things would go this way at all. I wasn't expecting no trial, no judge, no jury—I didn't think anyone was going to believe me,” he added.

It was later revealed that the actual suspect’s name was Roderick Siner and he didn’t in any way have resemblance with Seales.

“Mr. Seales informed the police of the misidentification and the police ignored him while Mr Seales rotted in a jail cell. While he's in cuffs he tells the defendant officer, 'Look at my wallet, check my wallet: You'll see my ID, you'll see my Social Security card, you'll see my credit card, you'll see the Blue Cross cards, you'll see all of those things,” said Seales’s attorney, James Harrington. “But they laughed at him and said those are all fraudulent."

Spotlight, Banner: Pixabay, AlexVan