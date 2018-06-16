WATCH: Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flames For No Apparent Reason

"And thank god my three little girls weren't in the car with him (her husband)," tweeted actor Mary McCormack.

A Tesla car burst into flames while sitting in traffic "out of the blue."

The incident occurred in Southern California and was caught on camera by actor Mary McCormack. The Tesla Model S belongs to her husband, British TV director, Michael Morris.

"No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over," she wrote on Twitter. "And thank god my three little girls weren't in the car with him (her husband)," she added.

NBC Los Angeles reports deputies first saw smoke coming from the electric vehicle and then it caught fire. Firefighters immediately arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

McCormack also mentioned the car wasn't the one "with autopilot or whatever," adding it was a "normal Tesla."

Tesla boasts its electric vehicles are less likely to heat up and catch fire than cars powered by fuel.

"We offer our support to local authorities and are glad our customer is safe," a Tesla spokesperson told ABC News. "This is an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the incident to find out what happened."