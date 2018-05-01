© Pixabay, Skeeze

Maryland Sheriff Kills Harmless Groundhog For Not Blocking Traffic

Shafaq Naveed
A sheriff decided to kill a harmless groundhog that would not move away from the road, claiming he did it for public safety.

 

 

A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy was caught on video brutally killing a harmless animal with his gun in Maryland. People on social media are naturally enraged at his act of brutality.

It all started after a groundhog stopped traffic at Eldersburg Road.

The deputy, who remains unidentified, stopped the traffic on both sides of the road and then tried to direct the animal to get away from the road. But the groundhog ran toward the officer, who shot it — not once, but twice.

The video is painful to watch. The animal rolled around after being shot once, but then the sheriff shot him a second time.

Despite the inhumane act, the sheriff’s office defended his actions saying it was in the best interest of the people.

“The deputy was traveling on Rt. 26 in the area of White Rock Road when he observed traffic backing up along the road. He found that the groundhog in question was walking into the roadway, causing vehicles to stop and creating a hazard. He got out of his vehicle to assess, and as he tried to direct the groundhog off of the roadway, he realized that it was not responding as expected for an animal that was not being cornered or trapped. Believing the groundhog to be either sick or injured, the deputy then put the animal down for the public’s safety,” the department stated.

It is worth noting that a tiny animal ran toward the sheriff; it’s not like an elephant had run toward him. He could have easily tried to call an animal control unit to capture the groundhog. But, sadly he decided to kill the animal instead.

People on Twitter had a lot to say.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

