Maryland Sheriff Kills Harmless Groundhog For Not Blocking Traffic

A sheriff decided to kill a harmless groundhog that would not move away from the road, claiming he did it for public safety.

Cops kill wayyyyy to much. I taught this was funny and all of a sudden he pulls out his gun and shoots this tiny groundhog. What was the reason for stopping traffic then if you were going to kill it in the first place ??? I bet he’s gonna say he feared for his life. pic.twitter.com/h1pB5yljGm — malcolm Acheampong (@Malcolm_Ach) May 9, 2018

A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy was caught on video brutally killing a harmless animal with his gun in Maryland. People on social media are naturally enraged at his act of brutality.

It all started after a groundhog stopped traffic at Eldersburg Road.

The deputy, who remains unidentified, stopped the traffic on both sides of the road and then tried to direct the animal to get away from the road. But the groundhog ran toward the officer, who shot it — not once, but twice.

The video is painful to watch. The animal rolled around after being shot once, but then the sheriff shot him a second time.

Despite the inhumane act, the sheriff’s office defended his actions saying it was in the best interest of the people.

“The deputy was traveling on Rt. 26 in the area of White Rock Road when he observed traffic backing up along the road. He found that the groundhog in question was walking into the roadway, causing vehicles to stop and creating a hazard. He got out of his vehicle to assess, and as he tried to direct the groundhog off of the roadway, he realized that it was not responding as expected for an animal that was not being cornered or trapped. Believing the groundhog to be either sick or injured, the deputy then put the animal down for the public’s safety,” the department stated.

It is worth noting that a tiny animal ran toward the sheriff; it’s not like an elephant had run toward him. He could have easily tried to call an animal control unit to capture the groundhog. But, sadly he decided to kill the animal instead.

People on Twitter had a lot to say.

2018.



“The Sheriff's Office said the deputy tried to guide the groundhog off the road. The groundhog then went toward the deputy, who shot the animal.” https://t.co/IMs6uARFWU — David Hobby (@strobist) May 8, 2018

Warning, groundhogs: Carrol County police will shoot you dead if you do not comply with instructions. — Sean Gallagher [aka ⚡️🐀] of @ArsTechnica (@thepacketrat) May 8, 2018

Obviously the animal wasn’t hurt.. looked more scared and disoriented.. doesn’t this county or city have an animal control office that would have been more equipped to handle this defenseless animal? Shame on this officer. Should be charged w animal cruelty. — Dave Holmes (@CollinTaylorInc) May 8, 2018

There's like....bigger fish to fry in the world of policing I guess but a Westminster police officer treating a five pound groundhog like a Walking Dead zombie is amazing — Max Robinson (@DieRobinsonDie) May 8, 2018

That groundhog was defending itself, it was not sick... and that cop shouldn’t be a cop anymore. If he acted like this with an animal that could hardly harm him, he will be the next cop to kill a human unjustly. https://t.co/Y4Ieu8xNSi — Jordon Bedwell 🤔 (@envygeeks) May 9, 2018

Is this cop a Vet? Is this cop so slow he could not out run a groundhog? He did not have to kill this animal. He could have spent the extra few minutes and capture it or guide him across the street or had animal services do it. — Alicia H. (@pianosinger) May 9, 2018

the cowardice of cops is truly thrilling. instead doing their job they now also shoot animals without hesitation. I’d say “what’s next, babies?” but given the amount of innocent black children they kill in cold blood, it wouldn’t much of a stretchhttps://t.co/5bjzMzFY93 — sarah (@totallypeachy_) May 9, 2018

You have to be really insecure to think that a groundhog is going to kill you https://t.co/opZHu4Yx9C — big tay but actually tolerable (@salt_af) May 9, 2018

Oh yeah the groundhog was a mortal threat to that officer & all the people on that road give me a break they could have called wildlife Center or captured the groundhog & took it somewhere they didn't have to kill it somebody needs to do something about these trigger happy cops — UndertakerNumber1Fan (@IWantUndertaker) May 9, 2018

If the groundhog was sick, it was coming to him for help. it is animal control’s job to determine. Cops cant just kill everything they see because they domt know what they are doing. — Boegershausen (@Boegershausen_) May 9, 2018

Read More Disturbing Video Shows Bear Forced to Present Soccer Ball In Russia

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Pixabay, Skeeze