Billboard Warns Liberals To Get ‘Guns If You Try To Impeach’ Trump

“Hey liberals, better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump,” said the billboard. It is signed, “from all your deplorable in Calvert County.”

Huntingtown, MD.



Billboard at the intersection of Rte. 4 and Bowie Shop Road.



Pay. Attention. pic.twitter.com/ZmRDLe2Dot — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) May 3, 2018

Since President Donald Trump took office, it’s not an uncommon sight to see political billboards and signs along roadsides. However, this aggressive board in Maryland takes the cake for its outrageousness.

Apparently the billboard has been there for a couple of weeks.

Soon after the board was erected, the county sheriff’s office became inundated with calls from people who thought it was a threatening messages and some who thought it was a great idea.

“It's been blowing up from both sides, take it down and leave it up,” Captain Dave Payne said.

The sheriff said since it is on a private property, they may not be able to do anything about it. He also reportedly contacted the state attorney who said the sign was probably not illegal, either, according to CNN.

Payne also said a sheriff’s deputy has talked to the owner of the billboard who has said he will either take it down or change it.

“If the guy wants to, he can keep the sign up,” Payne told the Calvert Recorder. “We conferred with the state’s attorney, and as of right now, he is not violating any laws. We are at the mercy of the law.”

However, that’s at odd with what happened to an anti-Trump street art in New Orleans a few months ago. An artist expressed his resistance towards the Trump’s administration by painting President Donald Trump’s famous “Access Hollywood” quote on a private property with the owner’s permission in November.

But the city of New Orleans had a problem with it and within a week, sent the owner a letter that threatened him to take it down or face jail time or pay a fine for the quote which came directly from the mouth of the president himself.

Payne told the Baltimore Sun that the owner of the “ get you guns” billboard has a history of posting such controversial messages over the year, many of which mentioned Trump.

“He has something new up there every month,” he said. “Last month it was about abortion and before that, about draining the swamp.”

It’s not confirmed what the owner will put up next when this billboard comes down.

The reaction to the boards, predictably, has been varied.

Some conservatives obviously love it.

“I love the billboard,” Michelle Rinker told CNN affiliate WJLA. "We're conservative and there's a lot of corruption that's happened in this country and I don't think it's threatening.”

However, another conservative said, “I’m a Republican but I think it’s a little offensive.”

One mother said her young son found the billboard very disturbing and scary.

I hate that billboard,” she said. “I think it’s very threatening.”

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Joshua Lott