2 Teens Arrested Over School Shooting Plot, Thanks To Vigilant Student

Authorities in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, were able to prevent what could have been yet another deadly school shooting after they were informed that two male students, ages 15 and 16, reportedly planned to carry out the same horrific act.

Less than two weeks after the inhumane mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, two students at Leonardtown High School were overheard exchanging ideas for bringing guns to school.

A vigilant student notified St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron’s office about the two teens detailing a plan to carry out a shooting at the St. Mary’s County Public Schools during their way home on the school bus.

The two had also made some concerning statements on social media.

The boys also reportedly discussed how a carefully planned shooting would cause more harm and result in higher death toll than the Florida school massacre. They also touted how they were too smart to “get caught.”

While the incident was terrifying, especially in the direct aftermath of the carnage in Florida, the members of the school’s safety and security team were able to alert the sheriff’s department just in time.

The alert was not taken lightly and the deputies immediately went over to question the suspects.

“Shortly after midnight, deputies went to the homes of both students and spoke with the students and their parents,” Sheriff Cameron said.

The students denied making the threat.

“The parents assured the deputies the students had no access to firearms,” the sheriff added.

Thankfully, the investigations did not stop there. The deputies returned to the Leonardtown home of the 15-year-old suspect the same day with search and seizure warrants.

Outrageous as it may sounds, investigators found 39 unsecured firearms, including handguns, in the nightstands of both the 15-year-old and his 14-year-old brother.

Both students were charged with threats of violence.

Their father, David William Fairfax, who had a Federal Firearms License (FFL) that allowed him to sell firearms from his house, was also arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of access to a firearm by a minor and one count of illegal transfer of a firearm.

Officials found 25 more firearms, as well as gun parts, ammunition, powder and suppressors in a following search.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz credited other students on the bus for vigilance and for speaking up.

“If you see something, say something because we cannot do this without you.”

St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) was not the only one to become a target of threat violence in Maryland. Great Mills High School and Esperanza Middle School were also targeted in the same month as the Florida school shooting.

Though the officials said the threat had no connection with the previous school shooting threats, the authorities have increased patrols at schools throughout the county to give parents “a sense of security and it’s a potential deterrent.”

