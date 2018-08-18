© Pixabay

Churches Respond To Sex Abuse Reports With 'Mass Of Forgiveness'

by
Fatimah Mazhar
Here's how some Catholic churches responded after a grand jury report revealed how six dioceses covered up sexual abuse of hundreds of children.

At least 1,000 children suffered horrific sexual abuse at the hands of over 300 priests in six Roman Catholic dioceses in the state of Pennsylvania over a period of 70 years.

The shocking revelation was detailed in a grand jury report released on Aug. 16.

In response, many churches in the northeast responded to the allegations, for the first time by holding a "Mass of Forgiveness."

Read More
Pastor Gets Applause For Admitting He Sexually Assaulted Teen

Predictably, a lot of people were upset with the event, which, according to many did not do justice to the hundreds of victims of horrific sexual abuse and assault that spanned over decades, especially considering how the Catholic Church and the religious leadership has been consistently criminally silent and complicit in the abuse over the years.

Read More
Founder Of Megachurch Accused Of Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay

Tags:
children suffered churches mass of forgiveness news reports sex abuse sexual abuse shocking revelation united states
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.