Hockey Coach Reportedly Abused Boys As Young As 6

The coach reportedly preyed on boys whose age ranged between 6 and 11. He is now being held without bail, a measure meant to prevent further abuse.

31-year-old Christopher Prew turns his face away from cameras inside Lynn District Court. @BethWBZ reports the North Shore hockey coach is accused of sexually abusing 8 boys between the ages of 6-11. @wbz pic.twitter.com/TLrpuhmBAw — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) February 14, 2018

A Massachusetts hockey coach has reportedly abused eight children involved with a youth athletic program. One of the victims was a 6-year-old, Fox News reports.

Read More Accused American Pedophile Arrested In Major Child Sex Abuse Bust

The horrific abuse allegedly perpetrated by Christopher Prew, 31, happened at children’s homes, on road trips, and in Prew’s apartment. The attacker ran Hot Shots Academy, a facility that offers “private and group [hockey training] sessions.”

The victims’ ages range from 6 to 11.

According to police, at least one of the boys told an investigator in detail about the incidents involving Prew and how he was instructed to touch his instructor while he was also touched inappropriately. The 9-year-old was abused between September 2017 and January.

According to a local Fox affiliate, the boy’s mother was first approached by Prew on Facebook after the boy’s father passed away. Over the years, she said, he served as a mentor to the boy. But early this year, the boy asked his mother if he could stop playing hockey. When she asked him why, he told her he was being molested.

On Feb. 5, the boy and his mother went to the police, and Prew was arrested shortly after.

Currently, Prew faces charges for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and aggravated rape of a child. But according to Judge James LaMothe, seven other children are also accusing the instructor of abuse.

Hockey coach chris prew of Marblehead remains behind bars after 7 more boys say he sexually assaulted them #7News pic.twitter.com/M2aocqjFh5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 14, 2018

On Wednesday, the Facebook page for the Hot Shots Academy featuring several photos of Prew and multiple boys was brought down.

According to Fox, Prew, his attorney, and family all say he’s not guilty of the sexual misconduct allegations.

“Mr. Prew, who, coincidentally, is very well-respected in his community, recently appeared before the Lynn District Court and entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ to these disturbing charges,” Sean F. Donohue, Prew’s attorney, said. “While child abuse laws aim to protect children, the justice system is set up to vindicate those who are wrongfully accused. We expect that Mr. Prew will eventually be vindicated."

After his arrest, Prew was ordered to be held without bail for the safety of other potential victims.

Judge: safety of the community can't be assured by anything other than pre-trial detention . Prew held without bail @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Hj5I6ns9eP — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) February 14, 2018

It’s horrific to learn that yet another sports coach has been linked to sexual abuse accusations.

Following the arrest and conviction of Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics doctor and coach who molested over 100 girls and young women, the country has yet to heal from the realization that a serial abuser such as Nassar would be so respected and protected by his employers. Now, we learn that this problem is truly everywhere.