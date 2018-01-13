Republican Who Claims Gays Ran The Holocaust Running For Mass. Gov.

Scott Lively has been touting hateful views against gays and lesbians since at least the 1990s. Now, he's a GOP candidate for governor in Massachusetts.

A candidate who believes that gay individuals ran the Nazi Party and orchestrated the Holocaust during World War II is officially on the Republican Party's primary ballot to run for Massachusetts governor.

Gubernatorial candidate Scott Lively authored a controversial book, published in 1995, called The Pink Swastika, in which he professed to believe that homosexuals were secretly behind the Nazi regime in 1930s and 1940s Germany.

Not surprisingly, his book has been debunked by historians on a number of grounds, not the least of which that homosexuals were among those executed by Nazis during the Holocaust as well.

Lively’s comments in the past deriding gays and lesbians have landed him and his anti-LGBTQ+ group Abiding Truth Ministries on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups in the United States. Among his more controversial views, Lively believes that homosexuality should be criminalized around the world. Many believe that the persecution of gay men in Uganda, for instance, was due partly to speeches he gave there back in 2009.

Despite his controversial views, Lively was able to secure votes from 626 of the Republican Party of Massachusetts’s more than 2,000 delegates at the party’s convention earlier this month. To achieve nomination status on the party’s primary election ballot, a candidate must secure at least 15 percent of the delegates’ votes. Lively was able to get nearly a quarter of the delegates to back him.

It’s unlikely that Lively will progress much further in his pursuit of the governor’s office — he’d have to defeat current incumbent Gov. Charlie Baker in the primary race to do so. Baker is considered one of the most popular governors in the country, a distinction he managed to get as a Republican in Massachusetts by taking a decisive stance against President Donald Trump.

Still, that any candidate with views as detestable as Lively’s was able to get on the ballot is a testament to the growing extremism that is entering the Republican Party. Lively wouldn’t have been able to challenge Baker at all had the GOP in Massachusetts been more tempered and dismissive of those with extreme attitudes like his. Instead, around one-in-four delegates at their own party’s convention said Lively's views were not a disqualifying trait to his being considered a candidate for office.

That should trouble members of the Republican Party, in Massachusetts and elsewhere, and act as a signal to them that radical elements are making headways within their own ranks. What they plan to do about it, however, is yet to be seen.

