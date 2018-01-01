Columnist Who Criticized Obama For 8 Years Now Wants Him Back

“He reminds me that just 18 months ago — can you believe it was so recently? — We had a president with whom I could disagree without ever doubting his fitness to lead. We can have one again.”

A conservative columnist for The Washington Post, who was highly critical of former President Barrack Obama and for eight years worked to defeat him, wrote how the current political environment makes him miss the former president.

Max Boot has worked with Republican presidential candidates, John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012, as a foreign policy adviser.

In a recent column in the post, the columnist wrote he criticized Obama for several things. He had opposed the former commander-in-chief’s stance on Iran and had called it “weak” and his approach towards Israel “tough.”

Not only that; Boot also disapproved of Obamacare and thought it was too costly.

Now, just nearly two years into Trump’s presidency, Boot said he would take Obama back in a “nanosecond.” He added all of his “faults” now seem to fade away in the “defects” of Trump’s presidency.

Boot further wrote Obama’s recent speech at Nelson Mandela’s 100th birth anniversary made him move to tears and change his perspective of the former president.

“I was moved nearly to tears by his eloquent defense of a liberal world order that President Trump appears bent on destroying,” he said.

Boot pointed out that the speech was so much different from Trump speeches. At no point during the speech did Obama praise himself or name-shamed anyone. He then took a jab at Trump tweets and said Obama’s speech was well-written and it sounded that he had penned it down himself.

“Imagine Trump writing anything longer than a tweet — and even those are full of mistakes,” he added.

The conservative columnist then talked about the numerous scandals the Trump administration is currently embroiled in and then compared Obama-era scandals to the incumbent turbulent administration.

He said during Obama’s tenure, White House scandals included the president wearing a tan suit. Whereas, the Trump administration is accused of having cozy relationship with Russia and not to forget the president’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Boot said even Obama’s presidency had faults and pointed out to the IRS scandal but said despite a few fabricated stories, he wasn’t a pathological liar.

He further said thinking about the current problematic situation created by the Trump’s presidency can be depressing.

“He reminds me that just 18 months ago — can you believe it was so recently? — We had a president with whom I could disagree without ever doubting his fitness to lead. We can have one again,” wrote Boot.

The conservative writer followed footsteps of his fellow Republicans, Joe Scarborough and George Will, and quit the party over Trump.

