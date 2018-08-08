White Attacker Hits Black Man With Metal Lock, Calls Him The N-Word

“What happened to me Monday is not foreign. They feel entitled. That’s something I think needs to be addressed,” said the victim.

Meet Ketchazo Paho. An American citizen of Cameroonian descent & an aeronautic engineer. He was targeted and assaulted by a white supremacist in Washington, DC.



He repeatedly called him a nigger. The bigot, Maxim Smith, has been arrested and charged w/ assault w/ a deadly weapon pic.twitter.com/IKA6nAgfON — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 7, 2018

An African-American man was brutally beaten up by a white man in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

His crime: He honked at the white man to move his bike from the middle of the road.

Ketchazo Paho, 34, was in his car and was on his way home when his journey was interrupted by a man, Maxim Smith, who was standing in the middle of the road. That is when he honked at him so he could go ahead but had no idea it things would turn this ugly.

Smith turned around and shouted at Paho, “What do you want?”

The 34-year-old wanted to avoid any altercation and decided to pass by the man. As he was making his way, Smith smashed his car with a metal bike lock. Concerned about the potential damage the act would have to done to his car, Paho pulled over to assess his vehicle.

He then called 911 to report the incident. That is when Smith attacked him and shouted the n-word several times. Paho then told him that he will be paying for the damages to his car and held his bicycle to make sure the racist man didn’t run away from the scene before the police arrived.

Smith then physically attacked him with the metal lock and hit him in the head. The injury was deep and blood began flowing down on Paho’s shirt.

Police later arrived at the scene but by then, Smith had fled. The victim was shifted to a hospital where he received 18 stitches to seal the two-inch cut.

The assailant was later arrested by police and was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

“What happened to me Monday is not foreign. They feel entitled. That’s something I think needs to be addressed,” Paho said.

However, the police said it is yet to be determined if the incident was racially motivated.

The African-American man also said, since the anniversary of the horrific “Unite the Right rally” approaching, he feared similar incidents would occur.

S. Lee Merritt, Paho’s lawyer, also warned authorities of the possible attacks over the weekend.

“These kind of attacks are likely to occur during the second coming of the ‘Unite the Right’ rally and it’s going to be important for law enforcement to take measures,” he added.

Read More Video Shows Tennessee Cop Shooting Black Man In The Back, Killing Him

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, RalfGervink